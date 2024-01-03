‘Won’t even be director of the ice machine in the prison’: George Santos lobbies for top immigration role in potential new Trump administration

Former Rep. George Santos, whose post-Congress career has so far consisted of selling Cameo videos, is now pitching himself to be the Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under a potential Trump administration in 2025.

The embattled ex-lawmaker, who was ousted from Congress in a bipartisan vote after an ethics probe found he misused campaign funds on vacations, Botox, and OnlyFans and currently faces a 23-count federal indictment on charges related to identity theft and write fraud, wrote on X Tuesday that his New Year’s resolution is that former President Donald Trump wins in 2024 and appoints him as director of ICE.

“It’s time to reclaim our country and if you believe the nonsense numbers the media is giving you then you are accepting the big lie!” Santos wrote. “We have over 50M+ people who have invaded our sovereignty over the years due to careless and neglectful immigration policy, if given the job I know exactly where to start and run the much needed raids of removals proceedings this country needs.”

“Enough abuse and disregard for our sovereignty, we are the United States OF America and not a global dumping hub,” he added.

Santos then went on to bash ICE (except for under the previous Trump administration), before saying: “The time is now and that’s why I’m putting my name in the mix for a role that will take grit and a fearless person and not a coward that will fear media spin.”

Santos’ pitch was widely mocked on social media.

“Might have to fight Stephen Miller for that job,” wrote prominent anti-MAGA user Ron Filipkowski.

“George Santos won’t even get to be the director of the ice machine in the prison cafeteria,” wrote another online Democrat.

“George actually wanted to be the Director of the next ICE ICE Baby Show at Mar-a-Lago,” joked another person, referencing the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s party that featured a performance by Vanilla Ice.

“George Santos misunderstood ICE. He wants to sing ‘Don’t Let It Go,'” someone else wrote, along with a photo of Santos superimposed on an image of Disney’s “Frozen” movie.

“I did not have ‘George Santos pitches himself as Trump ICE Director’ on my 2024 bingo card,” concluded reporter Seung Min Kim.

One X user told Santos that Trump may already have Tom Homan, former acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in mind for the role.

“Tom is fantastic but we need him as Secretary of Homeland Security,” Santos replied. “Director of ICE needs a fearless bulldog to complement the Secretary’s work. Tom is big time ready for a cabinet position.”