‘The food looks like I made it in an Easy-Bake Oven’: Woman calls out food on 9-month Royal Caribbean cruise

TikToker Alexandra (@libraryofalexandra_) set sail on the virtual seas of social media, capturing the imaginations of 322,900 viewers with her video about the food aboard a viral nine-month cruise. Her whimsical critique, “the nine-month cruise food looks bad, and they all keep lying and saying it’s good,” brought a playful lens to the gastronomic “journey” on Royal Caribbean’s “Ultimate World Cruise.”

Alexandra questioned the all-you-can-eat offerings on board, saying directly to the camera while showing the food in question, “If the food looks like I made it in an easy bake oven, I don’t believe you that it tastes good.” Her skepticism about the pizza’s quality, despite its abundance, was an all-too-familiar pratfall of the all-you-can-eat trap and one of several criticisms pertaining to Ultimate World Cruise that have recently surfaced.

Viewers were quick to comment, with some expressing doubts about the allure of such an extended voyage. “And a 9-month cruise alone sounds like torture???” one commenter mused, while another hilariously remarked, “a 9-month cruise sounds like something I’d book while manic and or blackout drunk.” Others shared their own experiences on the same ship, with comments like, “I went on that exact boat on my last cruise and the best food I had in wind jammer was an orange,” calling into question the quality of any food prepared on that particular boat.

The #UltimateWorldCruise tag on TikTok has exploded with over 54.8 million views, turning the nine-month journey into a viral sensation. Enthusiasts and skeptics alike have been following the voyage, eagerly anticipating what they believe will morph into an epic tale of maritime drama. The cruise set sail on Dec. 10 in Miami, Florida, and it will float travelers to more than 150 destinations in 65 countries across all seven continents.

Passengers began documenting their journey right from the start, with some showcasing their cabins while others humorously joked about spending their children’s inheritances on the cruise fare. As the cruise gained traction online, viewers began speculating about potential onboard conflicts among passengers and crew. However, despite the lack of any major incidents so far, social media users remain captivated by the cruise’s unfolding narrative. There are still more than 250 days left: what could possibly go wrong?

There are plenty of folks on social media who are quick to speculate on the value—and potential for going stir-crazy—of such a cruise, as many of the Redditors in this post uploaded to the r/royalcaribbean sub have discussed. Not to mention other folks who’ve complained in the same sub about what they’ve perceived to be a marked dip in food quality on the cruise line.

Alexandra’s video is a snapshot of the larger story unfolding in the digital space, where a nine-month cruise becomes more than just a travel experience for its passengers: It transforms into a social media phenomenon, bringing hungry eyes along for the ride. As viewers tune in for daily updates and speculation, the Ultimate World Cruise illustrates the power of TikTok to turn real-life adventures into captivating online narratives, blurring the lines between reality and entertainment.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Royal Caribbean via email and Alexandra via TikTok comment for further information.