‘What kind of company penalizes the server?’: Olive Garden server says table skipped out on their $100 check—and it’ll come from her paycheck

An Olive Garden server’s table dined-and-dashed after racking up a $100 bill, and she feared she was going to have to pay for it out of pocket.

Popular TikToker @holybeardz recounted the incident in a viral TikTok. He said he noticed that his server at Olive Garden appeared “mad or irritated.” After asking her what was wrong, the server shared with him that another table didn’t pay their $100 bill and that it may come from her paycheck.

To make matters worse, @holybeardz, who has over 2.5 million followers, said the incident happened a few days before Christmas.

“Is everything OK?” the TikToker recalled asking the server after noticing her demeanor changed.

The server told him what happened. To add insult to injury, the server said that “they’re gonna probably take it out of my check.”

@holybeardz was so upset on behalf of server that he decided to take matters into his own hands by posting what happened to Facebook. “That bothered me, man,” @holybeardz said. He said a good samaritan who saw his post sent him the $120 via PayPal, hoping to cover the bill plus tip, to give to the server.

The video garnered over 315,000 views.

While the story had a happy ending, viewers were stunned that the restaurant would take the funds from the server.

“What kind of company penalizes the server,” one viewer questioned before lauding the TikToker. “You are sooooo good to help her.”

“I don’t think a server should be held accountable for this. are the severs supposed to tackle walk offs in the parking lot?” a second asked.

Others showered praise on the content creator for his act of kindness.

“You are a very good person to do something that nice to someone,” one complimented.

“Not all heroes wear capes. You are a good man, sir. Wishing you happy holidays,” another praised.

According to Revolution Ordering, approximately one in 20 people left without paying for the bill. And per Law Info, “In some states, a server must pay for the dine-and-dash customers, especially when a particular server has multiple walkouts. Most states have rules that require an employer to alert an employee of any deductions from their wages in advance. Many eateries budget for walkouts, and the server does not have to pay.”

It’s unclear if Olive Garden has such a budget and why the server assumed she’d be on the hook to pay for the walked tab.

