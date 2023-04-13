‘The family resets all over when I get hired’: Worker says her dad dies at every job she has

A worker confessed that she has lied at every job she had to get a few days off of work, some attention, and maybe even flowers.

TikTok user Courtney Hardy (@courtneythelove) starts off her video by stating how “her dad has died at every single job” she’s ever been at. “Sometimes I forget when he really died because I’ve … lied and said he died so many times,” she says.

She says her cousin encouraged her to lie by giving her a piece of advice. “‘If he don’t do nothing else for you, at least he can get you a couple of days off work. And then when you come back, you get so much attention, everyone feels bad for you, and you might even get some motherfucking flowers,'” she recalls her cousin Ree telling her.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hardy via Instagram direct message. Her video amassed 1.4 million views on April 13. In the caption, she urged viewers to reassure her that she’s “not alone” in doing this. And they obliged. her

“You’re not alone. My son’s father died heck I can’t remember cause he has died multiple times so I can get out of things,” one viewer shared.

“Lmaoooo my grandma has died 20 times already. That poor woman can’t rest when I get a new job,” a second wrote.

“My dad has died four times lol all heart attacks and I need fly red eye,” a third commented.

According to BetterUp, there is no federal law in place that requires employers to offer bereavement leave. Oregon is reportedly the only state with a bereavement law in place, stating that “employers with 25 or more employees must allow qualifying employees to take bereavement leave due to the death of a family member.” While there are no requirements surrounding bereavement leave, BetterUp reported that 88% of companies offer paid bereavement leave. Some companies may also ask for proof—a fear many commenters under Hardy’s video brought up—of the death of the loved one in the form of a death certificate, prayer card, funeral program, or the name of the deceased.