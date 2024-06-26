‘After waiting 4 years’: Tesla owner reveals everything that’s already going wrong with Cybertruck

After four years, a Tesla enthusiast is finally the proud owner of his very own Cybertruck—except the vehicle isn’t necessarily up to his standards. In a viral TikTok slideshow, he notes “problems with our $110,000 CyberTruck.”

In the caption, the person running the TikTok account for Orlando-based 3 Amigos Auto dealership (@3amigosaut) writes that the business waited four years to get its hands on the Cybertruck. The slideshow has amassed more than 2.6 million views since it was posted on June 16. It plays to the tune of “Nasty” by Tinashe.

Trim falling off/peeling

Tesla owner reveals everything that’s already going wrong with his Cybertruck

The first problem with the owner’s Cybertruck is that the top trim is falling off, according to the TikTok. The creator demonstrates how easily it moves. As per Reuters, Tesla issued a recall on Tuesday “over issues with their windshield wipers and exterior trim, the latest setback for the futuristic truck whose mass production is expected to start next year.” A faulty motor is responsible for the windshield wiper problem and it appears the trim is falling off due to “improper installation or adhesive.”

This thing

The second slide shows a stretchy material protruding from one of the Cybertruck’s doors. It looks like it might be the lining of the door frame sticking out of place. From our research, it doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue. The Cybertruck door itself is another matter entirely, however. A man went viral after revealing that he sliced his leg on the door while exiting the vehicle. And he isn’t the only one to sustain a minor injury from one of the truck’s unexpectedly sharp panels.

Body damage

The third slide shows what appears to be the back bumper of the Cybertruck, and it has an obvious dent in the corner. According to 3 Amigos Auto, the vehicle was delivered to them in this condition. A Reddit user posted three months ago with what they are calling “delivery defects,” including road noise over 80 mph, a plastic sound when turning the steering wheel, and “slight wavy metal” on the driver’s side back panel. One user predicted, “They will fix all of these. But it’s just ridiculous the factory lets this out. Track down the people responsible and train them or fire them.”

Corrosion

The fourth slide shows a closeup of what appears to be one of the Cybertruck’s wheels, and it appears to be already starting to develop rust. Cybertruck owners have indeed complained that the stainless steel vehicles are showing unexpected levels of corrosion. One stainless fabricator on Reddit said that is because tiny pieces of iron bond to the stainless steel of the Cybertruck and then overtime rust. “You’ll get flecks of iron bonding to the stainless. And it will rust blossom but it takes a lot of neglect before it will eat into the 304 stainless bodywork,” they wrote. “Do you know how you wax your car? Well guess what? Stainless ain’t zero maintenance. You’ll want to be hitting it with something like Barkeeps friend and a power buffer 1-2 x a year depending on the local climate.”

Hard water marks on truck bed

Next up is the truck bed. The TikToker shows what looks like hard water marks. Most of the dialogue online has thus far focused on cleaning of the exterior of the Cybertruck, but owners have also had trouble with splotchy marks appearing on the bed liner after cleaning. In this Cybertruck owners forum thread, someone suggested this Black on Black Instant Trim Shine Exterior Spray Dressing and Protectant. Other Cybertruck owners have purchased removable bed liners.

Muddy floor mats

The next slide is a photo of the driver’s side floor mat, which is muddy. In the comments, a user wrote, “I would’ve rejected delivery. The damage and the fact that it’s not even washed is absolutely insane.” The TikToker replied, “We had no choice! They had our downpayment already.” Another Cybertruck owner reported his vehicle was delivered dirty—and that was just the start of his nightmare.

Didn’t come washed/interior was dirty

Several people asked in the comments if “bro bought a used one” and the creator denied that was the case. In response to one user, he wrote, “I wish! I could have saved some money.” There are now more used Cybertrucks on the market since Tesla ramped up its production. The condition of used Cybertrucks can vary. It depends on how many miles the original owner put on the vehicle and how fastidious they were with regard to upkeep.

Door jams

In this YouTube video from DIY Detail, a mechanic demonstrates how to clean the Cybertruck door jams. “From the factory, they come looking a little worse for wear,” the detailer says. “And the chemical I’m using is a little different. It’s not something we use as a spray and wipe application. And that’s iron remover.” He demonstrates that with the iron remover, and the discoloration quickly wipes away. “We are removing iron particles from here,” he says. “The stainless steel does not rust. What happens is, in the manufacturing process, you get a little residue on it. And what we’re doing now is removing that residue. Once it’s done, you’ll never have to do it again.”

The Daily Dot reached out to 3 Amigos Auto via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Tesla via press email for comment.

