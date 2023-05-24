‘I want a WFH job where I don’t have to speak to anybody ever’: Worker recommends CVS WFH job that allegedly pays $34 an hour

Someone touting her credentials as a “webpreneur” and “momma” says she’s found several remote jobs that pay as much as $34 per hour on the CVS website.

TikToker @webprenuer_momma2.0 posted the tip on her account on May 6. It has racked up an impressive 3.3 million views since then.

The video starts with the creator pledging, “CVS will pay you $34 an hour to work from home; let me show you.”

She then goes to the CVS website and shows viewers how to navigate to the careers section of the site and the “remote” category before going through the possibilities.

She lands on a customer service representative job with an “HCB Ops” classification, part of CVS’s 2018 merger with the health insurance giant Aetna. The job, as displayed on-screen, doesn’t quite land in the $34 per hour category, however. The view of the webpage clearly shows a “typical pay range” from $17 to $27.90.

In the comments section, viewers shared their work-from-home opinions.

“I want a wfh job where I don’t have to speak to anybody ever,” one TikToker remarked.

Another, responding to that comment, said, “I work a data entry job at a freight company. Wfh and the only time I have to interact with other people is when I have questions that I ask via text.”

Others spoke directly to the CVS opportunity @webprenuer_momma2.0 highlighted.

Seeing what the job was, one person observed, “There is no amount of money that can compensate for the stress of being a customer service phone rep.”

Someone claiming to be a CVS recruiter declared, “Maximum is after at least 5 years. Expect to start exactly at what the starting rate is.”

The Daily Dot contacted @webprenuer_momma2.0 via TikTok comment and a CVS public relations representative via email for further information.