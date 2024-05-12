‘I am silenced’: Woman claims to find hidden message from Miss USA after she suddenly gives up the crown

Miss USA Noelia Voigt stepped down unexpectedly earlier this month. One woman claims to have found a hidden message in the Instagram post announcing her resignation.

Three days ago, TikTok user AnnaNoel (@annanoellll) posted a video about the news. “There is breaking news right now and there is a secret code involved,” she says. “And we need to listen carefully because somebody is trying to tell us something important.”

AnnaNoel references Voigt’s May 6 Instagram post. “For those of you that don’t know, our current Miss USA has stepped down, which has never happened in the history of Miss USA. Her post seems pretty chill. She talks about her mental health, which is so important for her to focus on.”

But, AnnaNoel notes that many women prepare to compete for Miss USA starting at a young age. “Women work their entire lives to become Miss USA,” she says. “It is harder to compete in Miss USA than it is to be in the Super Bowl. It is a huge deal. So for someone to step down, it is unheard of.”

Was Miss USA trying to tell us something when she stepped down?

AnnaNoel does believe the post offers a hidden message. “And then when you look at this a little bit closer, if you put together the first letter of every sentence, it spells, ‘I am silenced.’ I absolutely do not think this is a coincidence. I can’t even imagine how many contracts, NDAs, all the things she is under. So her putting this in there was so somebody would find out and somebody would be able to listen closely.”

The TikToker says she hopes one day Voigt will be able to one day reveal more details about the situation. “Hopefully, when these contracts expire she can give us some more details,” AnnaNoel says. “But there has been a lot of things going on in the Miss Universe organization for many, many years now. And I think a lot of these women have been silenced. Hopefully, we will find out more soon. And I really just wish her the best and hope that her mental health is OK.”

The video has amassed 2 million views as of Friday morning. In the comments, many users felt AnnaNoel hit the nail on the head.

“This actually gave me chill bumps,” wrote one user.

Another said, “The way I gasped.”

In a follow-up video, AnnaNoel references an Instagram post to the Miss USA account from three weeks ago. It says that Miss USA went through an organization overhaul and changed its social media policy. That meant Miss USA and Miss Teen USA’s social media pages would going forward by the organization and not Miss USA and Miss Teen USA themselves.

“It was so great when the titleholders ran their accounts,” AnnaNoel says. “Because then, as viewers, we’re able to get a sense of their personality. It felt like I knew them. Like us watching their actual daily lives. Which I’m sure they still had to get stuff approved and everything, but it just felt more real.”

Could this have something to do with the resignations? “I don’t think this would have been the reason, but it does make me wonder if it has something to do with it,” AnnaNoel says. “Banning them from the official accounts. It just felt odd. It’s almost like they didn’t want her to post something.”

Days after Voigt’s resignation, Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava announced via Instagram she would also be stepping down because her “personal values no longer fully align” with the organization. In a third update, AnnaNoel addresses the developments. “As far as I can tell, all of her values have been incredible,” she says. “She is an incredible young woman. So if her values are not aligning … what is Miss USA organization doing? What are you guys doing?”

Then, on Thursday, NBC News reported on a letter in which Voigt’s slams the organization’s leadership for building a “toxic work environment” within Miss USA.

The Daily Dot reached out to AnnaNoel via TikTok direct message for comment. She said, “It’s been great to see everyone come together to support the women. There is power in numbers and hopefully this will put pressure on the organization to release Noelia form her NDA.”

We’ve also reached out to Miss USA via contact form for comment.