‘I think I’ve been getting scammed’: Old Navy shopper visits store to take advantage of sale items. It backfires

An Old Navy customer warns of the retailer’s alleged higher in-store prices after learning that her items were cheaper online.

In a TikTok with over 682,000 views as of Saturday, content creator Gab (@catlady.gab) explains how she found out that Old Nay’s in-store pricing is allegedly higher than that of its online store.

“I just left Old Navy, and I think I’ve been getting scammed there for years and I just found out,” she begins in the video.

Gab recalls that before she went to Old Navy, she’d looked at some of the items she wanted online on Old Navy’s website.

“I was looking at a bunch of stuff online before I went to the store and it was mostly all on sale,” she says.

“The linen wide-leg pants that I looked at online were listed as $27.99,” she says. “I found the medium was in stock in the green, so I got up to the checkout and she scanned it and it’s $40.”

Online prices are cheaper

Gab recounts that she told the employee that $40 was the wrong price as the item was on sale online, and says the employee then allegedly told her about the “price matching” option.

“She’s like, ‘If you just pull it up and show me, I can price match it.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, why didn’t it just come up?’ And she said, ‘Basically, the sales online are different from in-store,'” Gab says.

Gab says she was also told by the employee about the benefits of having the Old Navy app.

“So it’s good to have the app because if you add all of your stuff to the cart on your app, and enter your phone number, I think it will sync it,” she says. “You can also scan the barcode on the app and they’ll price match it.”

“So before you check out at Old Navy, every single time, check that everything you have is not on sale. Pretty much everything I got was on sale online and not in store,” the content creator says.

“So have fun shopping, but be smart,” she advises as the video ends.

In the comments section, users expressed sentiments of frustration, and their own experiences with realizing in-store and online prices at certain retailers often greatly differed.

“The Circle app at Target feels like a scam too,” one user wrote.

“I did this, asked if they honored the online price and they said no. So I sat right there and made my entire order for online pickup. Ridiculous,” another viewer shared.

”They’ve been doing this for a while,” wrote another commenter.

“Really every store is like that. Old Navy, Gap, Target, Walmart, etc,” came a fourth comment.

“They want you to shop online. At this point I just go in stores to try stuff or see it, but buy everything online,” another viewer noted.

It is obvious Gab isn’t the only customer to notice the often vast difference between in-store and online prices at Old Navy, and while Gab was lucky enough to catch it before she made her purchase, others haven’t been so lucky.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on an Old Navy customer who paid $100 more by purchasing her items in-store rather than online. The customer, Shelby, strongly advises shoppers to buy online to receive the lowest sale prices.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gab via TikTok private message for more information.

