‘We have to tell customers every week’: Taco Bell worker says customers try to order Big Mac and nuggets thinking they are at McDonald’s

If you’ve ever gone to a Taco Bell and tried to order a Filet-O-Fish—believe it or not—you’re not alone.

According to popular Taco Bell worker Caleb (@caleb_lennon), customers often mistake Taco Bell for McDonald’s.

While making a customized burrito, Caleb shares that he often has to tell customers that “this is Taco Bell.” “Believe it or not, this is something we have to tell customers every week—at least, like, three to four times,” he says. “I know it seems surprising considering we have a couple of large signs that say ‘Taco Bell’ around the building.”

Caleb attributes the error to people being on “auto-pilot.” According to the Taco Bell worker, while the most common restaurant customers mistake his location for is McDonald’s, some of the other mix-ups include Dunkin’, Chick-fil-A, and Wendy’s.

He says these customers will pull up to the speaker in the drive-thru and try to order items like a Big Mac or chicken nuggets. “Sometimes, we’ll let them go on for a minute or two because it’s funny, and it gives them a good reaction once they realize.”

He says that the confusion typically leads to a “wholesome moment.”

“Every time they just start laughing,” Caleb says. “Everyone I’ve seen make this mistake has had a great attitude and laughed afterwards.”

“Honestly, I can’t even count the amount of times that I’ve had to say over the headset that,” he concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Caleb via TikTok comment and direct message. His video racked up over 521,000 views.

Viewers who worked in fast food co-signed Caleb’s statement that this is more common than one would think.

“This happened all the time when I worked at Wendy’s,” one user wrote.

“I use to work at Dairy Queen and people always throught we were McDonald’s or Sonic but one time someone came in and tried to order a caramel latte,” another shared.

“Dude! Unlocked a core memory! DQ customers would come in asking for a whopper!” a third commented.

Caleb has racked up a hefty 459,000 following by sharing content like this. In some of his other videos, he recounts wild customer interactions, shares ordering hacks, and spills the beans on insider secrets.