Taco Bell worker shows whether you’re getting scammed by ordering large nacho fries instead of regular

There is a conspiracy theory circulating the internet regarding the size of french fries from different fast food chains. From restaurants like Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s, the theory claims that all French fries sizes have the same amount of fries. However, one Taco Bell employee proved the conspiracy theory correct and allegedly revealed how the regular and large fries do contain the same amount of fries

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Caleb (@caleb_lennon) who posts content about his job at Taco Bell. This time, he claimed that the sizes of the nacho fries were a “scam.” He compared the large nacho fry and regular-sized containers, the large fry being twice the size. He then filled up the large fry with the regular-sized one. Lo and behold, the large fry held roughly the same number of fries as the regular.

The Daily Dot reached out to Caleb via TikTok comment and direct message and TikTok comment. The video racked up over 250,000 views as of Monday, with many viewers debating in the comments whether Caleb’s assessment was accurate.

“I’m glad I wasn’t crazy because I got a large the first day they released it and thought it was basically exactly the same lmao,” one viewer wrote.

“They do skimp on the fries! They’re really good so I’m sure they get tired of making fries at a taco place,” a second agreed.

“Yea I got a large and really was no difference,” a third commented.

Many others disagreed with Caleb, however, with many others blaming Caleb for “squeezing the box” too hard.

“It’s not the same i got a nacho fry box and it was half gone. compared to the larch nacho fry, i got filled! lol,” one user noted.

“If the store fills it up properly, my normal cups come with like 6 fries max. That’s if they even remember to put it in the bag,” a second stated.

Furthermore, with inflation at 3.7%, it’s not surprising if companies decide to pull a fast one over customers. Since the industry is feeling the pinch, according to many consumers, shrinkflation” has become prevalent. This is where “ingredients [cost] more and supply chain issues [make] it harder to get goods to store shelves. Rather than just raise prices, some manufacturers shrink their packaging,” according to CNET.