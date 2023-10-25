‘It’s way cheaper’: Taco Bell worker reveals hack to save money on chips and cheese

Fast-food prices around the United States are going up. While one may have been able to snack on $1 cheeseburgers and fries back in the day, paying $40 for a fast food meal for two is now relatively common.

As a result of these price hikes, hungry customers around the country are trying to find ways to score deals while still enjoying their fast food treats. Some have opted to game certain companies’ apps in order to secure the best bang for their buck on meals. Others have opted to meal prep, buying large amounts of food from fast food and fast casual restaurants and spreading it out in meals throughout the week.

More still have found ways to find workarounds to get the items they love at reduced prices. One of those hacks recently sparked discussion after being shared on TikTok.

In a video with over 24,000 views, TikTok user Caleb (@caleb_lennon)—the self-proclaimed “original Taco Bell King”—shows users how to score an order of chips and cheese at a reduced cost.

“If you ring up the chips and cheese, it’s going to cost you 2.29,” the Taco Bell employee explains in the video. “But if you ring up a side of chips and a side of cheese, it’s way cheaper.”

He then shows the screen, revealing that his a la carte chips and cheese order costs just $1.35.

While some in the comments thanked Caleb for this trick, others claimed that they’ve had trouble actually utilizing it.

“The app doesn’t have a side of chips where I’m at,” wrote a user.

“Here the side of cheese alone is $1 and getting only chips isn’t an option,” added another.

It appears these ordering issues can be circumvented if one simply orders in person, though cheese prices may in fact be higher than what Caleb shows in the video.

Others simply complained about increasing prices at Taco Bell.

“Didn’t chips and cheese used to be $1 like 1-2 years ago?” asked a commenter.

“This place used to be affordable. Now they price gouge their broke customers,” claimed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Caleb via Instagram direct message and Taco Bell via email.