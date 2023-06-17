‘100% on the customer’: Customer spam-calls dasher after DoorDash cancels 9-pizza Little Caesars order since they were unresponsive

TikTok viewers are on the side of a DoorDash delivery driver who couldn’t deliver a person’s nine-pizza order after contacting them several times.

In the video posted by @movesfinancial, a woman is summarizing the DoorDasher’s Reddit post and has screenshots of the post in the background for those interested in reading it.

She explains that a customer ordered nine Little Caesar’s pizzas and two servings of garlic bread. When the driver arrived to drop-off the order, the customer was unresponsive. The delivery person called the customer three times and sent “numerous” texts but heard nothing back.

After so many failed attempts and needing to move on with their day and possibly other deliveries, the dasher reached out to DoorDash support for guidance. While DoorDash support instructed the driver to leave the food somewhere safe, the driver explained that they couldn’t because the dropoff point was a city park, not a residence or business.

“I’m in a city park, they’re either going to be stolen or eaten by critters,” the dasher said in the post.

DoorDash ended up canceling the order, leaving the dasher with all 11 food items, including nine pizzas. The driver didn’t need all that food, so they drove around a neighborhood with a high concentration of unhoused people and gave the food out for free, keeping one pie for his family to enjoy for dinner.

After 20 minutes of handing out pizzas, the dasher starts getting repeat calls from the customer.

“I didn’t answer. Order has been canceled at this point and it’s no longer my problem. They will have to take it up with support (good luck with that),” the delivery person wrote.

The video has more than 813,000 views and hundreds of comments. Moves (@movesfinancial), which posted the video, is a banking system designed specifically for gig workers. Its features include cash advances up to $1,500, being able to track earnings from different app-based gigs, and an income verification report.

Commenters were largely in agreement that the mishap was on the customer and not the driver. Many explained that when they order food, they track every step of the order and sometimes wait outside for the delivery person.

“100% on the customer. You get a text when the restaurant confirms your order, when it’s picked up, and when your dasher is a couple minutes away,” read the most liked comment.

“If I order food delivery, I am tracking every step of the way and waiting on the sidewalk when they pull up,” a person said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Moves and DoorDash for comment via email.