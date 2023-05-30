‘That will be $9,000 bucks’: Customer finds shirt she donated on Depop

A woman went viral on TikTok after discovering that a shirt she made and donated to a thrift shop ended up on Depop.

User @hunchbackofnotrenaarm posted the short clip recounting the incident. As of Tuesday evening, her video had over 88,300 views.

@hunchbackofnotrenaarm’s video shows a screenshot of a Depop post from an Australian-based seller named “florencei.” The posting is for a red tank top with rose designs on it. According to text overlay, @hunchbackofnotrenaarm said that she made the shirt by cutting a dress with nail scissors.

The content creator said that she donated the shirt to a store called Vinnie’s, but it later ended up on Depop.

“The circle of life is so beautiful. Nature is healing,” @hunchbackofnotrenaarm captioned her video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @hunchbackofnotrenaarm via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear how another seller ended up with her shirt and how much it sold for. But Depop is a global resale marketplace that allows users to buy and sell clothes both online and through its app. Its website boasts that users can “explore unique fashion and be part of a community-driven zeitgeist that’s shaping culture for the better.”

In the comments, some viewers joked that the shirt probably sold for more than it cost to buy.

“That will be 9000 bucks,” one viewer wrote.

“Authentic vintage top $65,” another quipped.

“Depop girlies are so vile,” a third commenter said.

Meanwhile, several other users shared their less-than-ideal experiences with donating used clothes.

“When goodwill sold the most horrendous combo corduroys/jeans I sewed in high school for $19.99,” one viewer shared.

“I don’t get how people do this bc I have gotten stuff at the thrift and went to sell it years later when it no longer fit and I still felt guilty,” another said.