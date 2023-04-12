‘The kicker is that I was literally a minor’: Crumbl worker says she got off at 2am, had to clock back in at 5am

TikTok has given current and former employees of major companies the opportunity to air their grievances against employers.

In some cases, the employee can bring more eyes to their employer’s egregious behavior, such as the Taco Bell worker last month who claimed he was being forced to serve expired beef.

Now, another user has called out their former employer, Crumbl Cookies. In a video with over 81,000 views, TikTok user Lily (@lily.billingsley) says that she was put on the schedule to work until 2 a.m.— and then start work again the same day at 5 a.m.

“I’ve quit jobs for some stupid reasons, but my final straw with Crumbl Cookies was when i got off at 2a.m. after closing and had to be back at 5a.m. to open,” Lily writes in the text overlaying the video.

In the comments, Lily noted that she was working late because “we closed at 12 that night and it was a deep clean day, we were short-staffed, and nobody wanted to do their jobs right.” Furthermore, she added that “the kicker is that i was literally a minor.”

While some questioned whether what Lily’s manager did was legal, it appears to be allowed under federal law, though that may change based on Lily’s age and location.

Most states don’t have restrictions for workers over the age of 16, and in general, workplaces can schedule workers at whatever time they please, though state, city, and company policies may differ on the issue.

Users offered their thoughts on the issue in the comments, with many saying they would have found ways to get out of work.

“Absolutely would’ve been scheduling a text to my boss saying I’m sick and then sleeping all day,” wrote one user.

“I would have just sleep there on the clock too then quit half way into next day,” added another.

A few shared similar stories of being overworked.

“Canes once had me work 21 hrs straight bc they guilted me into staying to close and I ended up working 7am-3am the next day,” recalled a user.

“The shoe store I worked at scheduled me black friday to close at 3 am and open at 7 am? LMAO,” stated a second.

“Crumbl wanted me to work 70 hours a week while I was a full time college student,” detailed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Crumbl via email and Lily via Instagram direct message.