‘Count your days’: Customer threatens Crumbl after trying new pumpkin square cake

An unhappy Crumbl customer, who likened the cookie company’s pumpkin square cake to “pumpkin pudding puree” is making her displeasure known—and she’s not the first to encounter an alleged undercooked version of the dessert.

The Crumbl allegations come from creator Badlands987 (@whatever235.8), whose TikTok bio identifies her as a 23-year-old married woman. The video, posted to the platform on Wednesday, has received 2.2 million views since.

In the caption, the creator explains the situation, starting with using Crumbl’s own words describing the dessert. They described it as “a moist, fluffy pumpkin square.” The rest of the Crumbl copy pegs it as “marbled with brown sugar cinnamon butter, smothered with a light vanilla cream cheese frosting, and topped with a sprinkle of warm spice.”

But it defied her expectations. She reports, “This was literally pumpkin pudding puree. Fun fact this was the second one we got because the first one was raw and my husband was told ‘they all look like that.’ I saw reviews first and none of them looked liked this.”

The on-screen caption on the short video declares, “Count your days Crumbl cookies.” It shows a spoon being moved through a hefty layer of icing and cake. It seemed to be a softer consistency than Crumbl’s description promised, while a snippet of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” plays.

This isn’t the first time

A Daily Dot story from last Thursday tells a similar tale. In a video created by Zoey (@zoeyangelique), she encounters a seemingly undercooked pumpkin square. In it, she asks, “Is this pumpkin square supposed to be literal liquid???”

According to the story, other TikTok videos have surfaced recently with people making similar claims about Crumbl’s quality, including a creator named Elina who has an issue with a lemon blackberry cake.

In that Daily Dot story, from the previous Monday, readers learned about advice from Crumbl’s own frequently asked questions page, which noted that despite its employees being “meticulous with baking times and temperatures, occasionally an underbaked cookie can occur.”

A debate among workers

Commenters to the video weren’t shy about expressing their opinions.

“My husband and I tried crumbl 1 time and we both got so sick,” one revealed. “I’m pretty sure it’s because it was undercooked.”

Another quipped, “That’s exactly what I want … I want straight batter and icing.”

Someone else pleaded, “I love crumbl soooooo much much but they have to get this raw cake/dough thing under control STAT.”

In response to that, a commenter claimed, “Used to work there and if we were busy, they would take them out of the oven early.”

Another, who also confessed to working at Crumbl, said, “We would sometimes in a rush put the dough in before it thawed so it wouldnt cook all the way through.”

But yet another person, claiming to be a current Crumbl employee, assessed, “I Work at crumbl, idk why they come out like that, we put them in the oven for how long it says to.”

Another claimed, “Our store has literally started doing 28 minutes bc we’ve had to refund so many people bc they’re raw.”

That brought a manager to the forum, who theorized that the cinnamon butter in the recipe was causing the issue. That person said, “We had to down size the amount of the filling because is was making them raw.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Crumbl via email.



