‘Crumbl employees put frosting on the [raw] dough’: Crumbl customer tries the lemon blackberry cake. It’s a total fail

There are many things that can ruin a Crumbl Cookies experience. One of the most difficult to rectify might just be getting raw cookies.

Customers have frequently taken to social media to share that they received soft, doughy and undercooked cookies. Now, as the quickly expanding chain ventures into other desserts, one customer says she received a raw lemon blackberry cake in her most recent order.

In the caption of a video posted to TikTok that has drawn over 553,000 views on the platform, fashion designer Elina (@elinapetrosyann on TikTok) says she received the cake totally uncooked.

“Pov:crumbl employees put frosting on the [raw] dough,” the caption reads.

I thought Crumbl only sold cookies?

While the cookie operation did get its start selling oversized and soft-baked cookies, the chain bakery began expanding its menu options to include cake, pies, and pudding earlier this year.

What can I do if my dessert is undercooked?

While Crumbl Cookies tend to be a little on the soft side, the company encourages customers to reach out to their local store if their desserts come out a little underdone.

“Our cookies are crafted to be slightly crisp on the outside and soft and gooey in the middle,” an answer from the company’s frequently asked questions reads. “While our bakers are meticulous with baking times and temperatures, occasionally an underbaked cookie can occur.”

This customer is not alone

Some viewers shared that they had also received undercooked cookies from Crumbl in the past, and were put off of the cookie company ever since.

“Crumble cookies are disgusting my family owned a cookie shop for years and crumble doesn’t even compare,” one commenter wrote.

“Crumbl cookies are always raw in the middle,” another said. “So gross. I’m from MA & Insomnia Cookie & Cookie Monstah are both way better!!!”

“Crumbl cookies are straight trash, they’re never fully baked,” a third added. “I don’t know how more people don’t get sick from them.”

Others wondered how it did not occur to customers to check that their cookies were done all the way through before leaving the store.

“Why don’t yall say something when yall there?” one commenter wrote. “They literally show you them before you walk away.”

“Why doesn’t anyone check the cookies before they leave?” another commented. “I review my cookies before I leave and I had to actually tell them that they have me a raw cookie and they gave me a new cookie.”

