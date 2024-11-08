‘It’s never really done’: Coscto shopper issues PSA for customers who buy rotisserie chicken after switch to plastic bags

If you aren’t taking your Costco rotisserie chickens out of their store bags, you’re gonna have a bad time. At least, that’s according to TikToker Tiffany Nicole (@tiffanynicoleb).

She posted a viral PSA that’s accrued over 51,000 views as of Friday. In it, she refers to the TikToker who claimed he got sick after eating Costco chicken. In that story, he blamed Costco’s new plastic bag packaging as the culprit.

Following this, Nicole offered up a simple two step solution she thinks can help prevent that from happening.

Chicken PSA

Int he clip, says she hasn’t bought a chicken from Costco in years since she used to buy from Boston Market before they closed down.

According to Nicole, the TikToker fell ill because he left it inside the bag. Which is why she’s urging folks to immediately remove it from the bag they purchase it in.

Furthermore, the TikToker also advises folks to re-cook the chicken upon purchasing it. That’s because she claims when customers purchase it, the bird isn’t cooked all the way through.

“When you get it, immediately put it in some other form. [Do] not leave your chicken in this,” she says, holding the bag. “Put it in something else. If you want to wait to cook it.”

She continues, “‘Cause I’m gonna wait and I’m still gonna bake this. Once I get ready for at least 10, 15 minutes. Because it’s never really done. Do this. I’m telling you it will save your life.”

Dissatisfied chicken shoppers

Additionally, other Costco shoppers have mentioned online that the chain sold them undercooked rotisserie chickens. One Redditor, who posted to the r/Costco sub, uploaded a picture of a chicken, in the old bin style packaging. Displaying a splayed open piece of white meat, a portion of the chicken that clearly hasn’t been cooked is visible.

The same Reddit user asked other folks if they’ve encountered this. However, several people stated that the pink portion doesn’t necessarily indicate the chicken’s undercooked. “Costco uses a salt brine on their rotisserie chickens. That sometimes makes the chickens appear to be pink, which people associate with being undercooked,” one person wrote.

Another remarked, “Yeah there’s almost always a slimy vein where they inject that salty broth stuff to make it juicier and heavier before they cook it. It turns into a whitish or pinkish jelly in the breast where its injected. If you look closely next time you cut another one up you’ll see a smaller one. This one got a little more than what is usually there.”

All Recipes writes that Costco, indeed, injects its chickens with a saline solution.

The Daily Dot also previously reported on a shopper who shared footage of what they thought was a partially raw Costco rotisserie chicken. As of this writing, the video appears to have been taken down, however.

Viewers weigh in

One person who responded to Nicole’s video stated that they, too, always re-cook their rotisserie chickens. “I always cook mine in the air fryer for extra 10 mins,” they penned.

Someone else echoed this sentiment, writing, “I agree I thought it was just me, but I can’t smell the rawness and the chicken. Always cook it when I get it and yes, take it immediately out of the bag I’d rather than put it in cardboard like everything else.”

Another responded that they aren’t fans of Costco’s rotisserie chickens. Instead, they prefer offerings from other retailers. “I get my rotisserie chickens from Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, or sprouts. The Costco chicken just has a weird taste to it.”

And there was another TikToker who said that they fell ill after consuming Costco chicken. “I got sick too last month from these bags. Cooking mine now after I bring them home,” they said. “I always immensely take them out of the bag. the bags r awful.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco via email and Nicole via TikTok comment.

