‘I think it develops bacteria’: Costco shopper says he got sick twice after major shift in chicken packaging

Food safety is a major component of any retail store offering ready-to-eat and hot foods.

But what happens when the storage method might be having unintended consequences for customers?

One Costco shopper says he has gotten sick on multiple occasions after eating the bulk warehouse retailer’s rotisserie chicken.

In a video posted to TikTok that has drawn over 583,000 views, nutritionist @thejacked.gentleman says he has gotten sick twice after eating the bagged rotisserie chicken from Costco.

He says he believes the chicken sitting in the plastic bag allows the bird to develop bacteria that is passed on to him when eating it.

“I’ve gotten sick twice after the switched to chicken in a bag,” he says in the video. “I don’t think it’s a problem the first day. By the time you get it home, you let it cool on the counter before you put it into the fridge, I think it develops bacteria.”

He continues, “The old containers used to let the chicken sit above the juices, not just sit in the hot, plastic, chemically bacteria-laden juices. I’m not getting it anymore.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thejacked.gentleman via TikTok direct message, as well as to Costco via contact form regarding the video.

Did Costco change its chicken packaging?

Yes. Earlier this year, Costco changed from using plastic clamshell packaging to thinner plastic bags for its rotisserie chicken in a bid to reduce plastic usage and waste. Initially, customers complained of the bag leaking and had concerns about storing the bird in their refrigerators.

About the concerns

The poster’s summation that allowing the chicken to stew in its own juices might not be too far off. With leaks reported by customers, Consumer Reports dove in to determine if the bags are safe. Per Consumer Reports, experts say that the leaking chicken fluid on its own could become a breeding ground for bacteria if it leaks onto a surface like a kitchen counter.

There are also concerns about the plastic bag packaging leaking chemicals into the chicken itself. Any kind of heating for extended periods of time can cause some plastic additives to leach into the packaged food, as well as cause the plastic to degrade.

Viewers weigh in

Some who saw the video were quick to point out that there are many opportunities for bacteria to grow in any hot-prepared food when it is stored improperly.

“Cooling on the counter is allowing bacteria to flourish,” one commenter wrote. “Straight into the fridge or an ice bath to cool quickly.”

“In Australia… we have had chicken in a bag since I was a kid and I’m middle aged,” another added. “Also, you’re supposed to cool quickly… like straight in the fridge. You are letting it grow bacteria.”

“You don’t cool on the counter take it out of the bag and put in the fridge immediately,” another said.

Others shared that they had similarly felt ill after eating Costco rotisserie.

“No it’s the chicken I got sick the first time I tried it,” one commenter wrote. “Never had it again.”

“Wait I got sick after eating the last Costco chicken I got so I haven’t bought one since,” one user echoed. “I didn’t think of it maybe being bc of the bag.”

“HONESTLY iv been wondering y iv gotten sick the past 2 times aswell i thought it was just a coincidence & after watching this im convinced more,” a commenter wrote.



