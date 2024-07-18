‘You also owe me 17 cents’: Woman catches Tropicana quietly making its apple juice containers smaller. They’re the same price

Shrinkflation is when a product shrinks while the price remains the same, or even gets more expensive. Shoppers have accused many brands of shrinkflation. For example, Costco was recently accused of putting only four Dove deodorant sticks in a multi-pack. There used to be five, the shopper claimed. Meanwhile, Target was recently accused of taking five slices of bacon away from its microwavable bacon pack. Tropicana’s apple juice containers may be the latest victim of shrinkflation.

One eagle-eyed shopper says that while at the grocery store, she noticed Tropicana’s apple juice changed.

“I didn’t think I’d be starting a fight with Tropicana today, but here we are,” TikToker Paige (@rawr_its_paige) says. “What is this? I go to the grocery store, I think, ‘Oh, they changed the top. Maybe there’s less plastic in it. That’s great.’ But then, then I picked it up, and, immediately, I knew something was incorrect. Tropicana wasn’t banking on my spicy autistic brain. I knew it. I didn’t even have to look at the label.”

The shopper claims that the old bottle used to be 12 ounces at 170 calories. The redesigned bottle is 11 ounces at 160 calories. Paige has both bottles at home, so she’s able to compare.

The price, according to Paige, has stayed the same.

“Same price. Tropicana what are you doing?” Paige questions.

Paige is also confused about the new calorie number on the bottle.

“The math doesn’t even make sense. This should only be 155 calories unless you’ve been lying about the calories this whole time,” she adds.

“You also owe me 17 cents or one ounce of apple juice,” she says. “How much money are you making by taking away an ounce? I needed that ounce. I don’t drink enough as it is. I am chronically constipated. I need all 12 ounces of apple juice. Don’t charge me $1.99 for 12 ounces and also $1.99 for 11 ounces. That’s not how things work. You thought you could pull this one over on us, but no. You didn’t bank on Paige. You should’ve. You should’ve run this by me first. I would have told you it was a bad idea.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Paige via TikTok direct message and a comment on the video. We also reached out to Tropicana via email.

Interestingly, both bottles—the 11 ounce as well as the 12-ounce—appear to be available for purchase. They are both selling for $2.19. So it is unclear whether Tropicana has completely shifted to the smaller packaging.

Shrinkflation is legally in-bounds

Shrinkflation is not illegal as long as the size, count, or volume of the product is marked correctly on the package.

However, that does not mean companies are safe from the wrath of loyal customers. Many viewers expressed their ire in the comments section.

“So much stuff I buy is shrinking & some of it is shrinking AND getting more expensive,” one said.

“Yesssss. I work the dairy department!” another wrote. “Also one of the bigger sizes has changed. 52oz to 46oz.”

“All the companies are making packages smaller,” a third said. “A half gallon no longer exist.”

Viewers are tagging Tropicana

Man viewers are tagging the official Tropicana TikTok account, calling on it to address the concerns shared by the poster.

“I love Tropicana but that need to answer to this.. @Tropicana what’s up,” one commenter wrote.

“Looks like @Tropicana posted using the old bottles — what are you doing Tropicana!?!?” another said.

