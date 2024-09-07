‘Soon we’re gonna have to eat 2 boxes’: Woman accuses Kraft of ‘gaslighting’ customers after seeing new mac and cheese serving size

Shoppers across North America continue to reel from inflation and shrinkflation on all sorts of products, and Kraft Mac & Cheese is one of the latest brands to come under fire.

In a new TikTok which has garnered over 543,000 views, online vintage store owner and content creator @thriftqueenmtl shows off how much 1 box of Kraft Dinner (or Kraft Mac & Cheese, as it is called in the U.S.) makes nowadays—and she is not happy about it.

“If you’re not Kraft Dinner, keep scrolling,” @thriftqueenmtl begins. “Kraft Dinner, what is this? This is a whole box, so now I eat a whole box?”

The TikToker holds up a small bowl filled with mac and cheese. “This is a cute bowl. This is a whole box,” she says. “This is gaslighting.”

The video’s caption reads, “eMoTioNaL DaMaGe EmOtIoNaL dAmAgE @kraftmacandcheese @KD Canada.”

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, users share their frustrations about the shrinking size of Kraft Mac & Cheese dinners.

“1 box would feed four kids when I was little,” one person wrote, with another user responding, “A few years ago I could have done 1 box for all 3 of my kids. Now it barely fills one bowl.”

“Literally had to make 3 boxes to feed four of us,” another chimed in.

‘They are giving us less yet charging us way more. It’s insane!” yet another viewer expressed.

Do Kraft Mac & Cheese Boxes Have Smaller Portions Now?

Kraft Mac & Cheese has been in the hot seat before for alleged shrinkflation. The Daily Dot has previously reported on a Walmart shopper who compared two boxes of Kraft Mac and Cheese (called Kraft Dinner in Canada) which appeared to be the same size but contained 200 and 175 grams of mac and cheese respectively: a 25-gram difference.

“@KD Canada explain yourselves…I need the full 200 grams of macaroni,” the customer wrote in the video’s caption.

CTV News Toronto reported in December that ”a box of KD is the same price for what appears to be the same size, though the box contains 200 grams now instead of 225 grams.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thriftqueenmtl via Instagram and TikTok private messages and Kraft Mac & Cheese via email for more information.

