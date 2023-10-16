Everything you need to know about the ‘girl math’ meme

We’ve all heard of “girl dinner,” but what about girl math?

The trends of “girl math,” “girl money,” and “girl time” have gained significant traction online. These memes illustrate a broader cultural shift toward scrutinizing and satirizing the ways in which people, particularly women, manage their finances and allocate their time.

“Girl math” is an extension of the earlier phenomenon known as “girl dinner,” which playfully exaggerated the complexities of women deciding what to eat, often highlighting indecisiveness and the desire for healthier food choices.

Now, “girl math” has emerged as a humorous take on how women perceive and manage money, showcasing the intricacies of budgeting, splurging, and navigating the world of personal finance.

What is ‘girl math,’ and what are examples?

Most often featured on TikTok, “girl math” revolves mostly around women explaining these thought processes behind “girl math”—or its cousins, “girl construction” and “dog math”—to their husbands or dads.

According to TikTokers, examples of girl math include: Anything under $5, paid for with cash, or paid for with preloaded money on the Starbucks app is “free.”

According to BuzzFeed, this came about when Samantha Jane, a 28-year-old real estate developer and content creator, went viral for sharing the concept of “girl math.” From then on, the trend has exploded, and there are now over 860 million videos with the hashtag “girl math.”

There are also videos of women explaining the concept to each other, bouncing off of one another. Most of the videos appear to be lighthearted, with lots of laughter coming from the women making them.

Controversy breakdown

Just like the “girl dinner” trend, which some believe perpetuates eating disorders and unhealthy dietary habits, the rise of “girl math” has not been without controversy.

While these videos and memes are created with the intention of humorously shedding light on the common financial habits and quirks of individuals, they can inadvertently reinforce harmful stereotypes about women and their financial abilities.

When consumed without proper context or critical thinking, “girl math” content can perpetuate misogynistic notions that women are financially irresponsible or frivolous with their spending, contributing to the long-standing gender gaps in financial literacy and economic power.

There are some TikTok users, such as Elon University senior Julia Johnson, who believe the trend is more problematic than humorous.

“​​The ‘girl math,’ trend shares some problematic aspects with other trends and stereotypes that have emerged in the past. One such parallel can be drawn with the phrase ‘running like a girl,’” Johnson said. “Both trends have the potential to perpetuate harmful stereotypes and undermine the capabilities and self-esteem of individuals, particularly women.”

Despite the “girl” TikTok trends having problematic aspects, they often boil down to being relatable. University of Virginia graduate Rachel Maxwell said she relates to the trend—while acknowledging that it perpetuates common stereotypes about women.

“I wish I didn’t resonate with this trend, but I do,” Maxwell said. “I often find myself justifying my own silly purchases. Honestly, it looks like this trend started with women and their friends, trying to humorously justify their spending. But when a trend like this gets big, the origins sort of get lost, and men can use it as an opportunity to discredit women [and] perpetuate these harmful stereotypes.”

The positives of ‘girl math’

The line between being humorous and being harmful is often blurry, and these trends often fit right into that blur. TikTok user and Elon University senior Hanna Murphy believes that while the trend has problematic aspects, it is not as harmful as some people are making it out to be.

“While this trend is definitely rooted in misogyny at its core, it’s only deep if you make it deep. As a statistics major, it doesn’t really bother me,” Murphy said. “I think there are a lot of worse things in the world of sexism and misogyny.”

In an internet-fueled world where we let these trends consume large portions of our lives, Maxwell said “everyone needs to take a step back.”

“Clearly, the people talking about ‘girl math’ are being deeply ironic. No one actually thinks cash purchases are free or things on sale save you money,” Maxwell explained. “In a world where capitalism has us by the throat, it makes sense that young people are looking for an approach to spending that takes the pressure off a little bit.”

The “girl math” trend, like its predecessors, is meant to be lighthearted and amusing, aiming to generate laughs and camaraderie by highlighting relatable aspects of personal finance. However, Maxwell said, it’s for content creators and consumers to be mindful of the potential consequences.

“Obviously, trends like this are entertaining and funny. They are relatable to others and will always be, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t hurtful or perpetuate harmful stereotypes,” Maxwell said. “That is important to keep in mind when participating in these trends going forward.”