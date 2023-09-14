‘Things you would not see at a normal Costco’: Worker says Costco Business Center is open to all members

Costco has a surprisingly large variety of products. From hot food to clothing to mattresses and more, the retailer is known for providing customers with an extensive array of goods for the home and beyond.

What some people might not be aware of is that Costco also has options for businesses—and according to popular TikTok user @millennialmsfrizz, they’re available for all Costco membership holders.

In a video with over 2 million views, @millennialmsfrizz, who now works in Costco’s corporate office, shows what one of these Costco Business centers looks like.

The video shows the TikToker going through the aisles of the Costco Business Center to show items that aren’t typically available at Costco. For example, she shows that the store sells massive quantities of cookie dough and guacamole, hi-vis workwear, and goods for industrial applications.

“This was my first time visiting a Costco Business Center. They are open to ALL Costco members, you do not need to be a business owner,” the TikToker summarizes in the caption. “We found a lot of our normal items and some we don’t carry in most warehouses. A major difference is that there is no food court, seasonal items or clothing.”

According to writer Cole Tretheway, there are just 24 Costco Business Centers across 12 states. For context, there are around 600 Costco locations in the United States alone.

“Seventy percent of Business Center products differ from regular Costcos, according to Costco’s website,” writes Tretheway. “Think office supplies, kitchen equipment, mega snack packs, and extra-bulk groceries, with an emphasis on bulk.”

As noted by the TikToker, Costco Business Centers are, in fact, open to all Costco members.

In the comments section of the TikTok, some users sang the praises of these Costco Business Centers.

“That’s where we get 40# boxes of chicken thighs for cheap! To stock our deep freezer,” wrote a user.

“Costco business store the perfect date,” added another.

“I’m so mad we don’t have one of them near me. Our regular Costco is so lacking in some things,” stated a third.

“I love the Fife business Costco! And don’t forget the coffee syrups that they have,” shared a further TikToker. “most Costco’s don’t sell those.”

Update 9:19am CT Sept. 14: In an email to the Daily Dot, @millennialmsfrizz revealed her favorite part of the Costco Business Center.

“My favorite find was the cheese section,” she said. “It was amazing how many options there were.”

Of the Costco Business Center itself, she noted the differences as minor but noticeable.

“It was interesting to see that it looked and felt like Costco but didn’t have samples, a clothing section or a food court,” she stated. “Some business centers have a food court.”