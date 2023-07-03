‘I’m thinking about quitting my corporate job to decorate cakes at my local supermarket’: Viewers defend worker ‘overjoyed’ with new job at boba place. She feels bad her peers have corporate jobs

In a viral TikTok, a worker shares that she’d take her job at a boba shop over working corporate like many of her peers.

In the video, Aurora (@bluegat0radee) casually sipps on a large boba drink and gradually looks away from the camera.

“Me being overjoyed at my new job at a boba place then remembering that people my age have corporate jobs,” the text overlay on the clip reads.

The video has more than a quarter million views on TikTok and more than 500 comments as of Monday. Aurora is a New York TikToker with over 3,700 followers. She generally posts videos about her life experiences.

Some commenters seemed to misinterpret Aurora’s video to mean that she felt like she was behind her counterparts.

“Every single job people do keep the world turning! Everyone’s job is so important so thank you for what you do,” one person said.

“Corporate life isn’t for everyone! I don’t see myself ever having a corporate job, I love what I do and I’m supporting myself so why should I? Do you!” another wrote.

But Aurora clarified that wasn’t the case at all.

“I AM NOT COMPLAINING ABOUT THE JOB I AM SUPER SUPER HAPPY!! It’s just strange to think about,” she said.

Several other commenters shared that they work a corporate job and hate it.

“I’m thinking about quitting my corporate job to decorate cakes at my local supermarket again,” a commenter shared.

“My corporate jobs have made me the most depressed I have ever been in my life. Please try and enjoy where you are at while you are there,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot previously reported on a former teacher who, after experiencing burnout, got a job at her local Costco and now works in the wholesaler’s bakery. In the video, she shared that she really enjoyed her job and was grateful to be able to clock out and leave her work at work, unlike when she was a teacher and would have to bring home papers to grade or plan curriculums.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aurora for comment via Instagram direct message.