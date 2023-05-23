‘I would’ve clocked out and never look back’: Coffee machine floods RaceTrac gas station. This worker has to clean by herself

When a RaceTrac gas station worker walked into her shift, she discovered a coffee machine that had gone out of control, flooding the convenience store. Moreover, she had to decide whether to try and clean up the mess herself or to let it burn—or, in this case, let it soak.

The video by Daniya (@pr3ttyface.daniya) had more than 410,000 views as of Tuesday morning. In it, she expressed disapproval at the mess left behind. Daniya was also unhappy that she worked alone because a coworker called in after “her big-knee ass mama fell.”

“This is the floor,” Daniya said, showing viewers the tile of RaceTrac’s interior—which was soaked in water. Daniya said that another coworker who alerted her about the mess later left, too, leaving the content creator to clean by herself.

“Y’all see this bullshit, right?” Daniya asked viewers. “I just want y’all to see this.”

Daniya also said that the coworkers who worked before her didn’t do a sufficient job of cleaning the mess. Before leaving, one even suggested that Daniya “mop up what [she] can” on her own.

But the content creator refused. On the one hand, Daniya explained that it’d be potentially dangerous to clean the water, since an electrical cord was located near one of the puddles.

“I’m gonna get electrocuted by walking in this damn water trying to clean the fuck up,” she said. “So you know what? I don’t have time.”

She also reasoned that “there’s no way” anyone could mop the floors themselves. “I’m not going to clean this mess up and stress myself out,” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Daniya via TikTok comment and RaceTrac by email. But in a follow-up video, the content creator said that she was fired. “Apparently they parted ways with me because I let the store flood and I didn’t clean it up,” Daniya said. “I wasn’t cleaning shit up.”

Despite losing her job, though, a number of commenters applauded Daniya’s reasoning.

“I would’ve clocked out and never look back,” said one.

“I would’ve just closed and hopped on Indeed cause nahhh,” a second viewer echoed.

“The store would’ve been running itself,” another quipped.