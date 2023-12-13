‘This is why I stopped buying Coach’: Coach customer pays $100 for bag repair. She’s ‘disgusted’ by what she got back

A Coach customer said on TikTok she paid $108 for a repair that never happened, and now she can’t get a refund.

A TikToker named Grace (@srcmaterial) a former handbag designer herself, says she sent a Coach bag in to get repaired for $108.

“Grandma gave me this Coach bag that used to be hers a long time ago, and I used it all the time ’cause it’s huge, and it matches everything. It’s like perfect. But the strap just broke off, so we’re gonna take it to the Coach store and see if I can get it repaired,” she says as she records herself walking down a city street toward the retail store.

Apparently, dropping off the bag and going about her day was no hassle at all, according to the TikToker, who hopped back on camera and said, “OK. That was really easy. They’re super nice. It’s like $100 to fix the strap, and they’re going to ship it to me.”

After receiving the bag back in the mail, Grace says she soon learned that workers did not fix her bag. “They sent it back to me … broken?” she questioned, showing off the snapped strap on camera.

She said she received it back in the mail with a note stuffed inside the purse, indicating they were unable to fix the snapped strap on the bag.

To make matters worse, Grace says, Coach also neglected to clean her bag, which was supposed to be included as part of the $108 service charge. She said the letter made no mention of a refund.

Grace says she called the company’s customer service line and was placed on hold to see whether or not she was eligible to receive a refund. Grace said the worker refused, arguing she couldn’t get a refund because she wasn’t in possession of a transaction number—even though the worker was able to pull up the transaction with other details, like the repair number and the order number.

Grace called it the “most ridiculous customer service interaction of my entire life.”

Grace accused the brand of “scamming” her in a caption of the video. “@Coach what the hell …? While the bag is reparable, I understand that it is not repairable identically to how it was made. That’s fine; I am happy to do it myself. But the scammy ‘inability’ to refund me is disgusting,” she said.

Judging by the comments left by some folks in response to Grace’s video, she wasn’t the only one who has had a bad experience with Coach’s repair team. “I had something similar happen to me with Coach. Now I take my leather goods to a local cobbler. They do a better job for a fraction of the price,” one person wrote.

Another penned, “I’ll never buy another Coach bag. They pulled the same thing with me. My zipper broke within the first year and they wouldn’t fix it.”

Viewers urged Grace to dispute the charge with her bank.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Coach via email and Grace via TikTok comment for further information.