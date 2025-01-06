‘A serious disaster’: Expert issues warning for people who use detergent pods

An expert on washing machines had a dire warning about using detergent pods—with dramatic footage of the state those pods can leave washing machines in with multiple uses.

The Appliance Dudes (@theappliancedudes) account on TikTok posted this video on Friday, drawing more than 20,000 views as of Monday morning.

The TikToker starts, “For the love of God, please tell me you’re not using these types of pods in your washing machine. If you are using these pods, or you’re using something similar, let’s say something like liquid detergent, then you are in for a serious disaster.”

Then, the creator notes, “The only thing beneficial about these pods is watching them break down in extremely hot water, because it doesn’t work any other way too quickly. Do a YouTube search, and you will see hundreds if not thousands of people complaining that these pods do not break down in their washing machines.”

The creator then posits the question viewers might have: If the pods don’t break down completely, where do they go?

The creator claims, illustrating with a number of views of various washing machines’ innards, that the pods wreak havoc.

“That is exactly why I take these machines apart so I can show you the detrimental side effects of liquid detergents include pods,” the creator claimed. “This is what it does to your washing machine on the inside, and it does this to all washing machines.”

The creator claims to be an appliance repair person and suggests using either powder detergent or dissolvable laundry sheets to wash clothes. The video concludes by suggesting, “So if you want to save your washing machine, be sure to check out something like these dissolving laundry sheets.”

How do they work?

The topic of dissolving laundry sheets vs. powder detergent vs. pods sparked a conversation last year on the r/moderatelygranolamoms subreddit.

“I guess the question is, why use them?” one pondered. “Their claims about being more environmentally friendly are fairly dubious. Why not stick to concentrated liquid or powder?”

That person then cited a New York Times article that asserted, “Sheet detergents are relatively new. While they are sometimes advertised as a so-called plastic-free alternative to laundry detergent pods, they use the same petroleum-based PVA/PVOH that encases pods. Few detergent sheets contain enzymes; four of the five brands we tested do not. The sheets we tested were all terrible cleaners, and they don’t offer any advantage—environmental or convenient—over pods.”

Another said, “We used to use sheets but my husband found out they are still plastics, basically (though better packaging and does remove the shipping of liquid so a moderate improvement).”

“I’d prefer to use a proper laundry detergent (power preferably) with a 40 degrees Celsius wash to ensure everything is clean on the first wash,” one recommended. “Extra dirty items get a 30 minute prewash on 60, before adding to the rest of the washing. Wash things right the first time, saves everything in the long term.”

A Better Homes & Gardens article from 2023 advised, “Timing is everything, especially when it comes to laundry. Most laundry pods should be placed in the washing machine drum first—before any clothing is added.” That allows it a better chance to more fully dissolve.



Viewers weigh in

People visiting this video on TikTok had opinions.

“I question this advice about standard liquid detergent,” one said. “I think people use too much. Liquid also cleans better.”

“I switched to laundry sheets some time ago,” another shared. “If they weren’t there I’d probably go with powder. Also stopped using pods for my dishwasher because powder is so much cheaper and does the same thing.”

“Sheets are rubbish,” someone else claimed, noting that they “leave clothes full of grit.” That person added, “Using liquid detergent in cold water for 50 years not an issue.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message.



