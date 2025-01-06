‘I just thought I got a burned batch!’: Customer issues warning after Chick-fil-A changes Waffle Fries

Chick-fil-A has made a change to its iconic waffle fries recipe, and the response has been anything but quiet. Last week, Aylin (@aylinbucio) shared a video reviewing the new recipe, sparking a flurry of reactions in the comments from fellow Chick-fil-A stans. The video has since gone viral, amassing over 387,000 views and counting.

Featured Video

According to Aylin, casual Chick-fil-A customers might not have noticed the change, but die-hard fans certainly have. “Yeah, Chick-fil-A changed its fries and other Chick-fil-A stans have also noticed,” she said.

Initially, she couldn’t quite figure out what was different about the fries, but she sensed something had changed about a week before filming her review. It was a Chick-fil-A stan account on Instagram that revealed that the recipe was altered to keep the fries from getting soggy which solved the mystery for her.

So, what’s Aylin’s take on the new recipe? “Low-key, I love them,” she said. “Chick-fil-A, if you’re watching this, do not change them.”

Advertisement

Firmly in favor of the new fries, she does admit that her opinion might be a controversial one. “[Contrary] to everyone’s opinion, I love them so please don’t change them,” she said.

What’s different about Chick-fil-A’s fries recipe?

Yes, Chick-fil-A did indeed tweak their iconic Waffle Fries recipe. The change? The addition of pea starch.

In a statement published on Chick-fil-A’s website in November 2024, the company announced, “We recently made a slight adjustment to our Waffle Potato Fries recipe, which offers the same great taste while also making our Waffle Potato Fries stay crispier, longer.”

Advertisement

There’s a mixed reaction to the new recipe

The change, in fact, hadn’t gone unnoticed, with some strongly disagreeing with Aylin’s approval of Chick-fil-A’s new fries recipe.

“am I the only one that prefers the soggier ones?” one person commented.

Another lamented, “I love the soggy ones tho.”

Advertisement

“I thought I was going crazy!!! I HATE them! They make me SO nauseous now!” someone else wrote. “I was wondering if I was having some weird aversion to them since I eat CFA at least 3X a week and can’t stomach them now!”

However, the disapproval didn’t completely drown out those who agreed with Aylin.

“Oh, I noticed, and they are so much better!” one declared.

Advertisement

Another chimed in, writing, “lol STOP i KNEW something was different. suddenly i was eating all my fries. i just thought i was hungry.”

Aylin didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. We also reached out to Chick-fil-A by email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.