‘Feels illegal’: Woman reveals what actually happens when you use Ninja Crispi. Not everyone’s onboard

Ninja has come out with yet another coveted kitchen gadget, the Ninja Crispi. But this time, people are a bit conflicted about how it works.

Air fryers are easily the most lasting kitchen trend in the last several years. What some thought would be just another fad kitchen gadget that collected dust—like ice cream makers, egg cookers, fondue sets, and spiralizers—has become a staple in many households.

They were first marketed as a healthier alternative to frying. But many have found a use for them to reheat food (maintaining crispy textures in a way the microwave never could), bake, and roast.

Now, they’re also beloved for how much quicker and easier they are than an oven. Not to mention the easy cleanup and the compact size.

Why is this air-fried food moving like that?

In a series of wildly viral videos with a collective 14.4 million views, TikToker Ali Groholski (@aligroholski) showed that she got the new Ninja Crispi and was surprised by how it worked.

Unlike its traditional and much larger counterparts, the Ninja Crispi is compact and portable.

This allows people with limited counter and storage space to access coveted air fryer technology. It even makes it possible to keep an air fryer at your work desk if you so desire.

It’s also unique in that it has a glass container that you can eat right out of and allows you to see your food live as it heats up.

“Watching the inside of an air fryer feels illegal,” Groholski said.

But Groholski wasn’t expecting this when she got her Crispi.

In the video, Groholski put what looks like an egg roll in her device. She was surprised to see it start to rapidly turn in circles. Groholski and a friend were in awe of it and wondered if that was actually supposed to happen. “It’s an airplane,” one commented.

“That was super invasive,” Groholski wrote in the caption.

In other videos, Groholski places a slice of bread with cheese, one with shredded cheese, and the other with a slice, in the air fryer. And the cheese quickly flies off.

How does an air fryer work?

Air fryers have a small cooking chamber and fan that quickly circulates hot air. This leads to a faster cooking time than a traditional oven, where heat tends to rise and move much more slowly.

While an air fryer will crisp food up better than an oven, cooking in hot oil will still yield the crispiest results. But air fryers remain an easier and healthier alternative.

Depending on the brand, size, and features, an air fryer can run as low as about $40 and as high as $400, and people tend to prefer how easy they are to clean.

Is this common?

No. Despite its name, food isn’t meant to lift up into the air when using an air fryer. However, very light items, like spinach, might end up becoming airborne due to their sheer weightlessness when faced with moving air, Reader’s Digest reported.

“No way my food is just in the break dancing,” a top comment read.

“I mean my airfryer has a viewing window and it most definitely isnt raygun-ing its way to tastiness,” a person said.

“What goes on in there is none of my business. I just need it crispy,” another added.

“I be having too much food packed in mine for it to break dance like that,” a commenter wrote.

