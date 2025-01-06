‘AKA Sam’s Club’: Dollar Tree customer walks into store. Then he realizes it’s now completely different

This Dollar Tree got such a makeover that it didn’t even look like the same store.

As you can probably tell from the name, Dollar Tree is a dollar-store chain. But can you really call any place a dollar store anymore? Most dollar stores sell items for well over a dollar but generally try to keep most things at $20 and under, with many items costing only a few bucks.

Dollar stores are essential to many communities, providing an assortment of food, home goods, and even beauty products. They’re also reliable for getting seasonal items, from Halloween costumes to Valentine’s Day candy boxes.

But what can be hit or miss with them is whether the shelves are well-stocked. Shoppers have complained of half-empty shelves and boxes of inventory constantly littering the floor.

Dollar Tree makeover

In a viral video with nearly a million views, TikToker Brad Kirsch (@@babybop321) shared his awe after seeing what his local Dollar Tree looked like now, noting that it was a massive upgrade.

“I just walked into our local new Dollar Tree, AKA Sam’s Club. Are you kidding me?” he says.

In the video, you can see that not only are the shelves fully stocked (as you’d expect from a place that just opened), but there are also multiple aisles.

Dollar stores vary in how big the location is and, therefore, how expansive the inventory is. But this Dollar Tree appeared to be huge and like it could carry all the inventory the chain has to offer customers.

Are dollar stores really cheaper?

It turns out they aren’t.

Dollar store items often cost more on a per-unit basis compared to other retailers. This means they’re selling a smaller version of the same item you’d find at another store and charging more per unit or per ounce.

But discount shopping expert Rebecca Chobat told Insider that this can still be beneficial.

“It’s extremely helpful to people on a tight budget,” Chobat said.

“To walk into a store with, say, $50 and pretty much be able to fill your cart with groceries and walk out — that’s not really possible at many other places because of higher priced items and larger package sizes.”

If you have $50, you’re only able to get 10 regular-sized items at the grocery store, while you could buy 15 to 20 items at the dollar store. Yes, you’re paying more per ounce and likely getting a smaller quantity, but you’re also getting more variety.

It just depends on what your needs are at that moment.

Plus. the only way to truly get the best deal is to buy in bulk, and individuals or small families may not need all that quantity.

“I need the Tiffany Haddish sound ‘this is niiiiiiiioce’” a top comment read.

“Please update us when the aisles become a multiple obstacle Olympic hassle from all the merchandise boxes on the floor,” a person said.

“Our former Walgreen’s are turning into Dollar Trees and they are magnificent!” another shared.

“I need this new dollar tree in my life,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kirsch for comment via TikTok and Instagram direct message and to Dollar Tree via email.



