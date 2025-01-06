‘This is why I don’t install these’: Expert says keep this amenity away from your home. Then he shows the chilling reason why

An expert recently went viral on TikTok for sharing practical advice on preventing pest problems caused by common dryer vent kits.

Featured Video

In a video posted by the account @twinhomeexperts, Jim and Dave Schuelke, owners of a home service business, explain how traditional vent designs can invite unwanted guests into your home.

The clip has already garnered over 1.3 million views at the time of writing.

What pest could potentially enter through dryer vents?

“This is why I don’t install these dryer vent kits,” Schuelke begins, filming the outside of a home. “Here’s what happens: rodents create a runway along the outside of your home, and when they sense an airflow, they simply climb up the wall right into this open flap.”

Advertisement

He then shows viewers the inside of the vent and explains what happens once the rodents get in. “Once they’re inside, they create a nesting site,” Schuelke says, adding that the problem doesn’t stop there.

“And once they create the nesting site, [they] smell food inside of your home,” he explains, which he says could lead to a full-blown rat or mouse infestation.

To address the issue, Schuelke offers a solution: A magnetic dryer vent which he’s holding up.

Can rodents access a home through dryer vents?

According to a blog post by EarthKind, rodents can enter homes through dryer vents located on the exterior of the house.

Advertisement

These tiny openings offer rodents a warm, inviting pathway—especially during colder months. Once inside, they can chew through the vent tubing, creating access to the rest of your home.

To prevent this, EarthKind recommends inspecting your vent for common issues, such as broken vent flaps, holes in the tubing, or improper seals.

They suggest installing a wire mesh cover over the outside vent to block entry. However, it’s important to clean these regularly to avoid lint buildup, which can pose a fire hazard. Alternatively, a product such as a magnetic dryer vent cover could potentially help keep pests out.

If you’ve already had an infestation, EarthKind recommends replacing the vent tubing is your best bet. Cleaning the tube isn’t recommended due to potential health risks from droppings and nesting material. Instead, fully replace the tube, sanitize the dryer’s internal components, and seal all entry points to keep mice from coming back.

Advertisement

Viewers are horrified

In the comments, users expressed fear around this new-found knowledge that rodents can enter through dryer vents. Others shared their own solutions.

“new fear unleashed,” said one user.

“I don’t have rodents,” wrote another. “I have six cats.”

Advertisement

“Mine has a screen to prevent that,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @twinhomeexperts via TikTok and Instagram direct messages for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.