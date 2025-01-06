‘Nissan acted like I didn’t have It’: Toyota dealership tells woman her key fob replacement is $1,000. Then she asks again

While most people report feeling ripped off by auto mechanics, many women say that they have an especially poor time trying to get their car serviced at a reasonable price.

Featured Video

There’s some data that bears this out. According to research from Northwestern University cited by Edmunds, while women are often more effective at negotiation in the field, “women are often, but not always, charged more than men for auto repairs.”

The internet is filled with anecdotes from people showing this discrepancy in practice. For example, one mechanic claimed that an auto shop tried to charge a woman $1,000 for a fix when all the car needed was a simple cleaning. Another woman documented how easy a car repair was to DIY after getting quoted over $300 for the fix.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion about this phenomenon anew after recounting an experience she had at a car dealership.

Advertisement

Why did this dealership tell a woman that her key fob replacement would be $1,000?

In a video with over 2.4 million views, TikTok user Emily (@emilysmacks) recalls the time she needed a key fob replaced and went to a Toyota dealership to do so.

“…I went to Toyota cause l lost my car key and they told me it would be $1000 to replace so I called my dad crying and asked him to call cause I felt like l was being lied to,” she wrote in the text overlaying the video.

According to Emily, her dad then called the dealership himself, requesting a fix for the same issue—only this time, not noting that he was calling on Emily’s behalf.

Advertisement

“Suddenly the price was $250,” Emily continued in the text overlay. “Strange how that happened.”

In the caption, Emily added, “He did then go onto ask why they lied to his daughter and I got to confront the head lingo guy at the location.”

In the comments section, some users said the fee could have been understandable depending on Emily’s circumstances.

Advertisement

“As someone who works at Toyota, it’s usually 1k bc of reprogramming the key fob to the vehicle and deleting the other key from the vehicle program. Unfortunately the key fob itself is usually 360$,” wrote a user. These prices have been reported by other internet users.

That said, many claimed to have had similar experiences getting overcharged at car dealerships.

“Okay this price isnt crazy but i went to get my oil change at toyota bc they always fill my tires and fluids whatever. i had a male check me out 75$ WHAT???!!! FOR AN OIL CHANGE???” said a commenter. “Next time, a woman checked me out… 45$ so ridiculous how they do this.”

Advertisement

“Got an oil change, they said you need new brakes and rotors.. I said that’s funny, they were literally just replaced TWO DAYS AGO,” offered another.

“Used to tell my man that they overcharge women. Called our reg to get an oil change and said it was $160. Called back on 3 way w/ him and said he used to charge him $40-$50,” stated a third. “Guy was speechless.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Toyota via email and Emily via TikTok DM and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.