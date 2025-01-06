‘I always make it a point to’: Target customer parks in this Drive Up spot. Then a worker calls them out for it

A Target employee has gone viral for blasting a customer who didn’t park close to the store and made her drop-off their order after a long walk. Was this a petty move to make a Target employee walk all the way to the end of the parking lot?

The worker sure thinks so—and it’s sparked a viral debate.

In today’s day and age, you no longer actually need to step a foot in a store to get what you need. With advancements in technology, consumers can now complete shopping lists through online orders and apps.

This trend of contactless shopping became popular during the pandemic and has stuck around. Retailers created new convenience programs where employees will complete your shopping and even deliver the items to your car. You, the customer, can simply stay in the vehicle and a worker will place the items in the trunk. No human interaction needed.

So what happens when you can’t vent to the customer? You film a TikTok, of course.

The Target Drive Up faux pas

In a TikTok with more 79,000 views and 4,800 likes, TikToker Angela (@itsangelagarcia) vents about how a customer parked in the farthest parking spot during a Target pickup. Apparently on purpose.

“If you park all the way back there,” she says, pointing at a far-away spot. “Already don’t like you. Because why make me walk?”

She encourages viewers not to be that person.

“Make me walk less. Help me a little bit,” she concludes.

Was choosing the farthest Target pickup spot petty?

Now there is no evidence that this move was intentional. However, it does appear to be spiteful. When the parking lot has closer spots available and they choose the farthest one, that’s suspicious.

While there are no rules for parking spots, the lack of consideration is clear. Especially because this delivery took place at night and the customer ignored potential safety concerns. Making the employee walk the entire parking lot at night isn’t cool.

“I think about this every time I park. I try to park as close as I can because I know I’d be mad too,” one TikTok commenter said in response. But viewers of the viral clip are torn.

Complaining about doing your job does come off a little immature. The rant can be viewed as just being lazy for having to walk. As one commenter joked, “They are helping you get your steps in.”

But again, making an employee walk the entire parking lot at night is definitely inconsiderate.

Should drive-up pickup even be a thing anymore?

The internet has made connection easier but has also made us more divided and disconnected than ever. Programs like Target Drive Up can enable people to avoid human interactions entirely.

People prioritize saving time over socializing. Convenience is taking over as simple considerations toward humans are put to the side.

So when using programs like Drive Up, be sure to make life easier for the worker and go park close to the store.

What did the viewers think?

“Preach! All the spots are open, but yet they park the furthest one,” one commented

“I hate when they do that at my store! all spots open but they park furthest from the door. Why?!” one agreed.

“Take your time! It’ll make your shift go by faster,” one suggested.

“I always make it a point to park closest I feel so bad,” one added

The Daily Dot has contacted @itsangelagarcia and Target for comment.

