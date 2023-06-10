‘Jesus would be nice’: Server blasts ‘rude’ church group that complains about coffees, waters, and for ‘always needing something’

How would Jesus treat servers?

That’s at the heart of a video put out by a server who had the displeasure of serving a group of His followers at a restaurant. Denver-based TikToker Kristina Withers (@krisswith), previously featured on the Daily Dot talking about a different brand of rude customer, shared her encounter in a two-part video framed with the caption, “jesus would be nice to his server.”

The viral clip begins with her observing, “There’s this group of regulars that comes in every couple of Sundays at the bar that I work at. And they’re a church group. And if you work in the industry, you know that church groups can be a really big pain in the ass, and they’re usually—not always, usually—pretty rude, which is very ironic since they’re just coming from church.”

She goes on to explain how she’s anticipating their needs, recognizing them as a group of four to eight regulars who come in every couple of weeks and want water, coffees with cream and sugar, and military discounts applied to a check that’s usually split among at least two parties.

After bringing their water, Withers says she confirmed that the group needed six coffees and went to the back to pour the cups. She was walking out with the cups when she remembered one of the group’s common gripes.

“Anytime I drop the coffee without the sugar and cream, they bitch, so I’m like OK, I’ll just run to the bar real quick, get the sugar and cream, and then I’ll go drop it off,” she explains. “They can see me, right? So I went to the back, got the coffees, maybe took two minutes; I already had coffee brewed and everything. I walked back out. I walked up to the bar to grab the sugar and cream, putting it on the tray. One lady comes up to me and says, ‘Is that our coffee? It’s just taking a while.’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I literally walked straight there and back.”

Then, the coffee’s not hot enough for one person, despite being freshly brewed. Withers makes a new pot and brings the woman a cup. She lets it sit for 10 minutes before taking a sip, then declares it colder than the first cup. Withers says the coffee was hot when she brought it several minutes earlier, and she couldn’t think of a way to make it hotter aside from microwaving it. The churchgoer responds, “You need to figure it out. That’s your job.”

The saga continues in a second video. In it, Withers says she delivered the woman a fresh coffee that dripped straight from the machine into a pre-heated mug. As she describes, “You could tell it was hot enough. She made a face like it burned her frickin lips. And she was like, ‘I guess this will have to do.’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, you know that shit was hot. Why are you being so rude to me?'”

She then encapsulates the rest of the ordeal, which includes so much running back and forth to meet requests for extra napkins and such that, as she put it, “I got all my steps in just from this table.”

Upon seeing just the first half of the story, one commenter remarked, “I have second hand rage just watching this lol.”

Another cracked, “Have you considered thoughts and prayers for the coffee?”

Someone else commented, “Customers like that make me want to put no [effort] into my job whatsoever.”

Another advised, “Omg, waiting on people is the worst. Please find something else, people are miserable.”

One clever server had an idea on how to at least make the pain more worth her while: “I’ve been writing ‘God Bless’ on the receipt and tips have been better on the church groups.”

The creator responded, “Omg I’m stealing this hahhahhahahaha.”

The Daily Dot contacted Withers via TikTok comment for further information.