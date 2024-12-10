‘I’ve unfortunately known about it for the last 3 months’: Mom puts hits shuffle on her Christmas playlist. Then she discovers something disturbing

Those trying to get into the holiday spirit with cheerful Christmas music may be in for a shocking surprise.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 857,200 views, user Hannah (@nestingandnurture) warned others about a trend she recently discovered.

“Something downright disturbing has been happening and everybody is about to start talking about it now that the holidays are around the corner,” she began in the clip.

She said her daughter had a 3-month-long obsession with the song “Frosty the Snowman.” While listening to the song on a Christmas playlist, she noticed something fishy about it.

“You’re gonna hit shuffle on a holiday hits playlist, expecting Christmas classics,” she continued. “And discover that half of it is AI and it doesn’t sound good.”

Are Holiday playlists infiltrated by AI?

Recently, Spotify took a hard stand against tools that mimic and copy actual artists.

However, last month, co-president Gustav Söderström confirmed that the platform will allow AI-generated music on its platform. He also said the streaming company would not generate its own AI music.

YouTube also published a blog to explain how it tackles the issue of “responsible AI innovation.” The company pledged to inform users whenever content is “synthetic.”

There has been a lot of speculation about AI making its way into Christmas-related content.

Last year, Reddit user Front-Valuable-7632 started a conversation about “a few classic songs with awful, awful covers” that they thought were AI-generated.

On Dec. 6, Mariah Carey shot down speculation that AI was used to generate a holiday message shared with her fans.

“Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI?? There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things! About to celebrate #Christmastime with my Boston #lambily!” she tweeted.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, many lamented the idea of AI infiltrating their Christmas playlists.

“AI just seeps into everything. Tech, art, writing, and now music,” user @jrami158 commented.

“Could tell spotify was using ai in their song shuffling too because for a month straight, any playlist i’d shuffle would immediately play ‘hot to go’ even if it wasn’t in the playlist,” another user wrote.

“Dude it’s crazy how much ai slop made its way onto every corner of the internet. Like Pinterest is basically dead now because no matter what you search there’s ai images,” another user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to user Hannah via email and Spotify by contact form.

