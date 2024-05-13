‘People need to normalize walking out’: Chipotle customer walks out mid-order after worker ‘cheats’ him out of food

After months of Chipotle customers complaining about being served small portions at the restaurant, a new reaction has emerged: simply walking out of the restaurant.

How this typically works is that a customer will go into Chipotle and order a bowl or burrito. Upon being served their protein, they’ll walk out, often noting that the portion is too small to be worth Chipotle’s hefty price tag.

Several internet users have gone viral and sparked discussion while doing this. One user claimed she left the store after ordering what she perceived to be double meat, only to be charged for quadruple meat at checkout. Another user simply documented themselves placing an order, seeing the amount of protein they were given, and leaving.

While some former employees have tried to explain these small portions, and Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung has claimed “portion sizes are not getting smaller,” customers aren’t thrilled with their perceived reduced portion sizes. And now, as TikTok user @pppl0an recently showed, they’re walking out.

In a video with over 1.9 million views, the TikToker shows himself ordering from Chipotle. After they serve his second portion of protein, he becomes irate.

“Come on, baby, what is that?” he asks the worker. “Are you serious?”

After a moment, the TikToker simply says, “I’m good. I don’t want it,” and leaves the store, warning others that the restaurant is “shorting” customers.

In the text overlaying the video, the TikToker writes, “Stop letting chipotle workers cheat you out your food.”

Many commenters supported the TikToker’s actions, with others noting the high price of the food at Chipotle.

“People need to normalize walking out when they do this,” stated a commenter. “Let chipotle take the hit.”

“Boycott chipotle till they go back to their old servings,” added another.

“I used to work at chipotle and I can tell yall exactly how to make the food and it’s genuinely cheaper to make 18 burritos at home than 7 burritos there,” offered a third.

That said, several commenters tried to justify the employee’s serving size.

“I use to work at chipotle and people don’t realize we spend all morning making everything so it lasts for that day,” detailed a user. “if we over proportion then we’d run out of half the stuff by 5pm.”

“I used to work at chipotle and my store manager literally told us to never get a full ‘scoop’ with the prongs laughing saying they can’t ever tell the difference,” claimed a second.

“We give the right portions, we as employees don’t mind giving extra in like rice, beans. But guac and queso and meats that’s where the managers are strict,” explained a further TikToker. “Also be niceeee and we could give more.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle via email and the TikToker via TikTok comment.

