‘I did this the other day’: Customer shows how to order 3 Chipotle steak tacos for $6

A popular TikToker went viral after revealing her hack for getting three Chipotle steak tacos for $6.

TikTok user Aiyanna (@aiyannace) typically posts food content and hacks for her 35,000 followers. In the viral clip, she revealed a plate of steak, diced tomatoes, and shredded cheese with tortillas on the side. Her meal also appears to have come with a drink and a clementine.

Aiyanna revealed the secret to her $6 order in a text overlay: “all I had to do was order a kids meal with extra tortilla and pick whatever meat and sides I want.”

The video garnered over one million views as of March 16. In the comments section, viewers shared their experiences using the hack.

“I did this the other day! They gave so much I was able to make two meals out of it,” one viewer commented.

“I do this and it fills me up,” a second agreed.

“I did it and it worked,” a third echoed.

However, other viewers shared that they did not have as much luck with the hack.

“Didn’t work for me, they charge extra for every side and it end up being the same price as the bowl lmao,” one user shared.

“I just did this I asked for beans and extra rice and then chicken she said the chicken is extra. My kids meal ended up being $9.50 . I got scammed,” a second said.

Some viewers criticized Aiyanna for posting the hack.

“Don’t blow this up cause they gonna ruin it like the last one just glad it popped in my fyp now,” one person warned.

“People posting this stuff is what makes them jack the price up. What happened to gatekeeping???? Secrecy?????? Discretion?!?” a second wrote.

“SHUT UP GIRLLL!! we suppose to be gatekeepin this one!!” a third commented.

In response to the criticism, Aiyanna wrote in the comments, “Y’all all like ‘gatekeep’ ‘omg u shouldnt have posted this’ IF I DIDNT POST IT U WOULDNT BE ABLE TO DO IT IN THE FIRST PLACE.”

