‘When he orders it for me, I get wayyyy more food’: Woman says Chipotle usually ‘skimps’ on her food compared to when her husband orders

Chipotle has come under fire in recent years for its portion sizes, a criticism that is compounded by the chain’s rising prices. This appears to be an increasing concern for American diners who are facing higher levels of food and grocery inflation, a problem that is slated to only get worse in 2023.

This has culminated in a variety of “hacks” folks have shared online on various social media channels, with tips on how to get the most bang for your buck at restaurants like Chipotle.

However, this one TikTok user’s trick to get more food may not be a one-size-fits-all solution, unless you’ve got a husband that employees appear to favor more than other customers.

The couple’s account Libby & Alex (@travelinthomas) uploaded a video, where half of the duo (Libby) records her significant other (Alex), at the ordering counter in a Chipotle location.

She writes in a text overlay of the clip, “POV: Your husband orders your Chipotle order so they don’t skimp.”

She explains her reasoning further in the video’s caption, “Your husband orders your chipotle order… when he orders it for me, I get wayyyy more food.”

In the TikTok, she zooms in on employees preparing her food before flipping the camera lens around to her smiling face.

Chipotle has been accused of portion discrimination in the past, chiefly with online orders. One Redditor found that whenever they ordered meals via the web, they generally received less food. Yahoo reported that workers are “trained” to dole out smaller portions of seven key ingredients offered by the popular Mexican-style fast-casual chain.

However, some TikTokers believed that there’s another type of portion discrimination going on at the franchise: that women typically are given less food than their male counterparts.

“I’ve been saying this for years! They always give men more,” one user on the platform said, which seemed to be confirmed by another TikTok user who wrote, “This! Any time I order my husband’s bowl for him they put like no meat.”

Another commenter remarked that their decision to give more food to a patron had more to do with their personality than their sex, however.

“When I worked at Chipotle, I would give extra to anyone who was nice and gave off a nice vibe,” they shared.

Someone else said they experienced an entirely different ordering dynamic than Libby, though.

“It’s so funny its usually always the opposite for me I usually have girl workers and they give my man 2 pieces of steak and give me 2 scoops LMFAOOO,” the user commented.

One user who claimed to work for Chipotle said they are generally policed on the amount of food they hand out to paying customers.

“As a Chipotle worker, the bosses hound us on portions they would destroy me if I gave that much,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle and @travelinthoms via email.