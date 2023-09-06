‘I’m loving this trend’: Chipotle worker reveals recipe for Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette

In a two-part video series, a Chipotle worker revealed the chain restaurant’s vinaigrette and guacamole recipes.

In the first video, Stephen (@sageofisixpaths) posted two pictures of the Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette that’s used on the chain restaurant’s salads—and occasionally, in viral hacks.

The first pamphlet page list eight ingredients and their measurement: rice bran oil, red wine vinegar, honey, cold water, kosher salt, adobo, black pepper, and dried oregano.

There is also a list of equipment needed, including utensils for measuring, disposable gloves, a blender, portion cups, and a ladle.

Underneath all of this is a “do’s and don’ts” section. The “do’s” state that the person making the vinaigrette should “pour oil for 2 minutes” and should not “underportion vinaigrette.”

The next page of the pamphlet spells out the full 12-step recipe, how to portion it, and the telltale signs that the recipe was done correctly.

In another video, Stephen shares the ingredient list and recipe card for Chipotle’s guacamole, which is often criticized for being overpriced.

While this recipe has fewer ingredients, there are a lot more “do’s and don’ts,” like telling the worker to scoop out all of the avocado flesh, but not to let any of the avocado skin into the mixing bowl.

Combined, the videos have more than 340,000 views and over 300 comments as of Wednesday morning. Stephen only has three videos listed on his public profile: one of a Lego truck he built, and the other two are the coveted Chipotle recipes.

Stephen is part of a larger trend of workers revealing company recipes online. One tweet is currently going viral across platforms that exposes a litany of Starbucks beverage recipes.

“I’m loving this trend,” the top comment read.

Others shared their reaction and requests.

“It’s so fye but that’s too many steps for me,” a person wrote.

“Okay now post the chicken al pastor. cause they took it off the menu,” another said.

“Omg can you please do the tomatillo red chili salsa pleaseeeee,” commenter asked.

Another worker said they’ve made the recipes so many times they’ve memorized them.

“Chipotle crew/ manager of 7 years. I got these alllllll up in my head forever and ever.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Stephen via TikTok comment and to Chipotle via email.