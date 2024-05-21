‘I knew I wasn’t the only one that did this’: Chipotle customer exposes hack for getting free drinks without asking for a water cup

Recently, the high prices of food at Chipotle have become a major discussion point on the internet.

As reported by Eat This, Not That!, Chipotle has been raising prices consistently over the years, citing the cost of labor and the price of ingredients as reasons for these changes.

This steady increase in prices has not gone unnoticed by customers, who feel the pinch each time they visit the restaurant.

But pricing isn’t the only issue. Currently, Chipotle is being heavily criticized online due to customers noticing a significant reduction in portion sizes, receiving much less food than they had in previous years.

Given that customers had long appreciated the Mexican-style chain restaurant specifically for its generous portions, this perceived decrease in value for money has particularly angered Chipotle fans–with some even calling for a boycott.

Chipotle on a budget

Given these high prices and dwindling portions, it’s no surprise that some are discussing workarounds to find ways to continue dining at the chain without breaking the bank.

For example, a recent TikTok video has gone viral after a Chipotle customer revealed a “hack” for getting free drinks.

In the video, TikTok user Austin (@aus2smooth) can be seen grabbing a small sauce container and filling it with a beverage at the free refill station in a Chipotle restaurant.

In the caption, he writes, “Never buy a drink when you go to chipotle…”

The video has proven popular, amassing 1.7 million views as of Monday afternoon.

Although the TikTok is clearly meant to be humorous, there are several reasons why people might relate to it.

Recently, some Chipotle patrons have claimed that they were declined a water cup while at the restaurant.

When customers asked why, they reported that servers often explained it was because many people abused the policy by filling the cups with free soda instead. This has frustrated customers who feel unfairly punished for the actions of a few.

In the comments section of the TikTok video, most users took the video as a joke. However, some admitted they did the same thing, while others shared their own free drink hacks.

“When the worker says no water cups,” one user wrote.

Another commenter thinks their hack is even better, stating, “I take my Stanley cup in there…”

A third user is relieved, writing, “I’m just so glad I’m not alone.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Austin via Instagram direct message and Chipotle via email for further comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.