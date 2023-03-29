‘$20 a bowl and I gotta use that?’: Chipotle changed its forks, customers are calling it the ‘last straw’

Out with the old, in with the new isn’t always for the best.

Chipotle fans are complaining about the apparent change in forks at the fast-casual chain after one TikToker, @nuberoi2, shared in a video that “Chipotle changed their forks.” For context, the original forks are loved by customers, so much so that many customers previously admitted they would throw a few extra in their to-go orders to use later when eating other meals. The alleged new forks featured in @nuberoi2’s video have shorter prongs.

The TikToker added that they were “so upset” in the caption of the TikTok, which was viewed over 735,000 times.

It’s unclear what Chipotle location @nuberoi2 is in in the video and if Chipotle changed its forks throughout all of its stores.

One viewer, in a highly liked comment, called the new forks the “LAST straw” for them, declaring that Chipotle is “done”; several complained about spending a good chunk of money on a bowl only to have to use an unenjoyable fork to consume it.

Chipotle customers have long-bemoaned the price of their burrito bowls, with multiple claiming they spent up to $20 on them. Chipotle reportedly raised its menu prices due to rising supply chain costs and so that it could pay workers more amid inflation. However, Yahoo! Finance reported, Chipotle has no plans to raise prices in the near future. “We don’t have any plans to dial the menu price increases back, but we don’t have any plans to raise prices either,” Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung told Yahoo Finance.

Hartung’s remarks come after sales did not meet expectations for a quarter, according to the outlet.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nimi via TikTok comment and to Chipotle’s press team via contact form.