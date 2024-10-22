‘Classier DG?’: Woman discovers Dollar General truck backed into a pOpshelf. Is it the same merchandise?

Ranked in the top 25% of the 2024 Fortune 500 List, Dollar General is a staple retail brand for many Americans. That being said, the company has been getting some negative feedback on the internet.

Featured Video

A woman spoke out after a Dollar General employee wrongfully accused her of stealing from inside the store. Another content creator caught a worker closing a store location early for their own benefit.

And now, a third person has come forward after seeing a questionable connection between DG and another retail brand.

What happened with Dollar General?

In a video posted on Oct. 18 that has now reached over 220,000 views, TikTok user Kylie (@kylieandcrazy3) shows something she thought was suspicious at her local pOpshelf location.

Advertisement

Specifically, she films a Dollar General-branded truck backing into the store. Assumingly, the truck is there to unload products for the pOpshelf to sell.

“For anybody thinking they’re shopping at pOpshelf, you’re really still getting Dollar General [expletive],” she remarks in the clip.

It’s not surprising to see a Dollar General truck at the TikToker’s pOpshelf, or any pOpshelf location for that matter.

Advertisement

In the comments section, shoppers quickly revealed to Kylie that the two companies are affiliated with one another.

“I work at a popshelf. its owned by dollar general so there are some stuff that we sell that they sell too,” one user shared.

“Our pop shelf is inside a dollar general market. Owned by the same company,” another commented.

“I thought we all knew that,” a third said.

Advertisement

What is pOpshelf?

In Kylie’s defense, it is a fairly new retail project. pOpshelf was first announced back in 2020, with the first stores opening in the fall of that year.

The reason as to why the Dollar General brand created the store is to provide more affordability. pOpshelf is described from the company where the majority of items priced at $5 or less”, similar to Five Below’s advertisement.

Advertisement

According to the company’s official website, only 21 states have locations, some of which have only one location in the state.

However, nowhere on the brand’s website does it specifically mention that both Dollar General and pOpshelf share the same products.

The Daily Dot has reached out to DG via email and Kylie via TikTok DM and comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.