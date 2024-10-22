‘Y’all are really going crazy’: Lowe’s workers have to prep customer’s order of 200 mini buckets. They can’t believe what customer plans to do with them

Move over Stanley Cup; there’s a new plastic sensation in town. Everyone is scrambling to get the 98-cent mini buckets from Lowe’s. This time ’round, TikToker and Lowe’s worker Morgan Powell (@morganpowell__7) has gone viral after sharing some insight into how she and her colleagues prepared a pretty massive order of the much-sought-after item.

The short but effective eight-second clip features Powell’s employees counting the number of buckets that one customer ordered: The total was 200. Even more bizarrely, Powell revealed in the video description that the reason the customer was buying these buckets was to build a giant sandcastle. “Ya’ll are really going crazy over these Lowe’s mini buckets,” she added.

Powell then disclosed that the sandcastle man wasn’t the only person taking their Lowe’s shopping to the extreme. She shared how a woman drove “over an hour” to get the products after they sold out in her area.

Powell didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

What did viewers say?

Several viewers noted that while this customer was bulk-buying, they were unable to find Lowe’s buckets anywhere. “This is why I couldn’t find one,” one viewer said.

While another asked, “Why isn’t there a limit per customer?”

A fellow Lowe’s worker in the comments also claimed that 240 of the buckets were sold out within the hour. “I didn’t get one,” they added.

Others speculated that the bulk buyer was actually planning to sell the much-sought-after items at an inflated price. “Yeah, he’s selling them,” a further viewer opined. “Don’t buy from resellers!” another begged.

Commenters also called out the “mass hysteria” the buckets were causing. As one commenter put it, people just take everything to an extreme. Like, grab some and leave the rest for others…and the people buying everything and reselling for 10x the price need to be stopped. Its ridiculous.”

The video amassed 54,600 views.

The Lowe’s bucket trend originally went viral in a video by TikToker Yarie (@yarizelgenova). In the clip, which amassed 1.4 million views, the Lowe’s worker shared how as soon as the small buckets arrived in stock, they sold out.

Lowe’s didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

