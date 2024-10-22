‘It was torture’: Woman issues warning on massage treatment after she says she was ‘skinned alive’

Everyone expects to experience relaxation and stress relief during a massage. However, one woman’s day at the spa allegedly left her feeling like she was “skinned alive.”

In a viral video with over 894,400 views, TikTok user Kim’s Chronicles (@kimschonricles) took to the platform to issue a warning about a specific type of massage called Gua sha.

Allegedly, the massage was painful and left her with wounds that took days to heal. “For all of you people on this app that get massages, you need to know this,” she began in the clip.

The woman then warned those who get massage to “run for your life” if a massage therapist ever recommends a treatment called Gua sha.

What is Gua sha?

Gua sha is a traditional Chinese treatment that involves scraping the skin with a tool to increase circulation.

The treatment’s practitioners believe stagnant energy, called chi, can be broken up and dispersed. This stagnant energy is believed to be the reason for inflammation and other ailments.

Some studies have found benefits to using the therapy. One study found that the treatment did increase circulation for about 25 minutes.

Participants in another study also reported reductions in muscle pain after receiving Gua sha treatment.

Is Gua sha safe?

The TikToker reported that she felt like her back was “burning” after receiving the treatment.

“I’m telling you right now, it is skinning you alive,” she said. “I’m not exaggerating. It was so painful.”

After the woman got home, she asked her daughter to take a picture of her back. That’s when she saw that it looked pink and inflamed. She was also upset because she was pressured into getting Gua sha when all she wanted was a massage in the first place.

“Learn from my mistake,” she warned. “Do not do what I did.”

According to Healthline.com, Gua sha typically does not hurt but can change the appearance of your skin.

Little tiny blood vessels in the skin called capillaries can burst from the rubbing and scraping with the massage tool. This can result in redness or bruising, which goes away in a couple of days.

In the clip’s comments section, some expressed the benefits of Gua sha.

“Gua sha. Super painful but it’s a legit thing,” wrote one user.

“My mom used to do Gua sha on my back when I got sick. It’s painful asf but I always get better. Miss you mom,” said another user.

“That looks like normal Gua sha to me,” someone else stated.

However, others were more critical of the treatment.

“With fibromyalgia I could neverrrr,” wrote one person.

“Oh my goodness, Kim. That looks so painful,” another user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kim’s Chronicles via TikTok direct message and comment.

