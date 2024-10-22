‘I wasted her time’: Walmart shopper says floorwalker followed her around store for 3 hours. Then she got to checkout station

A Walmart shopper claims the store ended up wasting three hours of an employee’s time by having them follow her around.

Major retailers like Target and Walmart are alleged to have “secret shoppers.” They are also known as floor walkers or loss and prevention workers. And they roam around the stores trying to catch or deter thieves. While Walmart claims it doesn’t employ “secret shoppers,” many customers and employees have spoken out about the practice and their encounters with secret shoppers.

But this alleged secret shopper chose the wrong person to follow. That’s according to a viral video by customer @goofywitch666 that has more than 600,000 views.

Secret shopper gone wrong

“I wasted her [expletive] time for like three hours,” @goofywitch666 says.

“If there’s one thing about me, I do not steal. I would rather go without. I do not steal,” she says.

She continues, “I do not [expletive] with the law like that. I do not [expletive] with my own comfortability. … I have never done it. It will never happen.”

But she is clear that she doesn’t judge those who do partake.

@goofywitch666 explains that she lives in a small town in New Jersey, and there’s only one Walmart in the area. So that is “THE store that everyone goes to.”

When she moved there, she says she got temporarily locked out of her Walmart Plus card. And she says she was told the issue would take an hour to four to resolve. So she says she figured she’d take her sweet time at Walmart since she already Ubered there.

@goofywitch666’s shopping style is admittedly “chaotic.” She says she started in apparel, then bounced around to the pet section, groceries, and the party planning aisle. In the party aisle, she says she took her time comparing prices when a woman on the phone with an empty shopping cart appeared.

@goofywitch666 now suspects the woman’s phone call was fake. However, at the time, she says she did overhear the woman say she needed a banner for a 3rd birthday party. So @goofywitch666 says she handed her one to be nice. The woman was visibly confused, @goofywitch666 says.

From aisle-to-aisle

In the next aisle, @goofywitch666 says she noticed the woman again, and then one more time at the meat section.

“‘Oh my gosh, we’ve got to stop running into each other like this,’” @goofywitch666 says she joked with the woman. She says the woman seemed weirded out by the interaction.

But then, @goofywitch666 says she started to feel off about it.

“She seems, like, mad at me,” @goofywitch666 says.

“I kinda got my feelings hurt because I thought she was like a regular person, not like an employee pissed that I wasn’t stealing,” @goofywitch666 says. “Listen, you chose this job, and I’m not a thief.”

What happened at checkout?

@goofywitch666 says she was eventually ready for checkout, but her card was still locked and Apple Pay wasn’t working. Despite trying to solve the issue with customer service and attempting to withdraw cash without her physical card, @goofywitch666 says she wasn’t able to get the items she’d shopped more than three hours for. She says she went home with nothing.

But as she ranted about this to a loved one, she had a light bulb moment: She says that woman was watching her, waiting for her to steal.

“Anyway, Walmart, eat me because I’ve never stolen a thing in my [expletive] life,” @goofywitch666 says.

If this happens again, @goofywitch666 says she’s gonna kill ’em with kindness and be extra chatty with the secret shopper.

“As former LP, she wasn’t mad at you she was mad at whatever boss told her to follow you until you left (I’ve had to do that) because she probably knew in 30 minute you weren’t a thief,” a top comment read.

“I’m pretty sure I always look so suspicious because I’m anxious about everyone judging what I’m doing/buying so I’m looking around so much also talking to myself and walking in random directions,” a person said.

“I order pick up now because I hate that every time I go in every effin time I get followed around the whole time. it’s so uncomfortable and I’m the same way I have never stolen that would give me [anxious],” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @goofywitch666 for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Walmart via email.

