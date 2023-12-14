‘They are charging more and giving less’: Chick-fil-A customer complains about new cup—says it’s driving costs up

Fast-food prices are increasing, and they don’t show any signs of going down anytime soon. In January, CNET reported that fast-food prices were up about 13% in 2022, an increase that slightly outpaced grocery prices.

These heightened prices have made waves across the internet on numerous occasions. One user claimed they spent $53 to feed a family of four at Taco Bell, a cost that stung even more after feeding them at an “upscale” restaurant for $66 around the same time. Another user simply noted that the price of a McChicken has doubled, and a further TikToker alleged that they spent $22 for a meal at Five Guys that “wasn’t even nice.”

Everyone has a theory regarding why prices have increased. Some point to rising costs, while others claim that corporate greed plays a significant role in why everything seems more expensive nowadays. TikTok user Aiyanna (@aiyannace) has her own theory—cups.

In a video with over 513,000 views, Aiyanna jokes that her recent meal at Chick-fil-A cost her “$15 million.” No matter what the true price was, Aiyanna believes it was too high, and it may have something to do with the company’s new cups.

“It’s this f****** cup,” she says in the video while holding up the cup. “Didn’t nobody ask for no 3-in-1 compartment, gamerphone cup!”

“Chick-fil-A, f*** you,” she concludes.

For context, Chick-fil-A recently announced it would be replacing its styrofoam cups with new, insulated paper cups.

“The double-wall technology has thermal qualities and extra-durability which ensures cold beverages will stay chilled longer than our current single-wall paper cup and our PET plastic cups,” the company said to the U.S. Sun.

It does not appear that Aiyanna was charged more for the cup, but instead that she attributes rising prices to this cup. That said, she admits in the caption that “It was a good quality cup ngl.”

In the comments section, users lamented the high prices at Chick-fil-A and other fast-food restaurants.

“Yess, i stopped goin cause it’s $15 a meal now,” said a user.

“Check the bottom too, they are charging more and giving less,” claimed another.

“I paid $7 for a kids meal the other day I swear I used to pay like 4 dollars,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A and Aiyanna via email.