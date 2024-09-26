​​‘This is GENIUS’: Family of 6 makes sandwiches with just 1 $14.50 menu item from Chick-fil-A

The Milehams are back with another food hack where the family of six eats at Chick-fil-A for only $14.50. Josh and Callie Mileham (@themilehams) share just how they did it in a TikTok with 651,000 views.

In the video, Josh films himself ordering in Chick-fil-A.

“How much is just a bun?” Josh asks the Chick-fil-A cashier.

When the cashier informs him it’s 25 cents a piece, he requests three of them. Next, he orders a 30-piece chicken nugget.

“I think that is it,” he says. “So, at Chick-fil-A, you can get the chicken nuggets, and a bun is only 25 cents each.”

Then, the video cuts to Josh in the car with Callie and their children, handing the kids buns and chicken nuggets. Callie chimes in.

“Let’s make Ash a Chick-fil-A sandwich,” she says, referring to one of their kids. She puts five chicken nuggets and sauce in a bun.

“I actually think this would be better because there’s more crispy to chicken ratio,” Callie explains, placing the top bun on the sandwich.

“If you did a 30 piece for $14.50 for six chicken sandwiches as opposed to $42,” she says, referring to the cost of what six menu item sandwiches would come out to.

The cost of the 30-count of nuggets would, of course, vary by location. But for the Milehams, it was under $15.

The Milehams are inspiring families

The Daily Dot reached out to the Milehams via TikTok comment and direct message. Their video racked over 651,000 views. The Milehams often share cheap meal hacks for large families on their account, where they have over 67,000 followers.

In one video, the family spends only $30 at IHOP, $28 at Cheesecake Factory, and $24.46 Panda Express. Some have accused the couple of not feeding their kids enough. However, Callie previously told the Daily Dot their kids are eating enough, and these hacks have not only saved them money but also food.

“After spending tons on food to have it wasted we have learned to either share meals or get certain sauces, dressings or sides that we haven’t been able to recreate, and cook the rest at home,” she said. “It’s ok to share plates at restaurants, especially when the portions are so large!” “It’s a great way for larger families to eat out without spending a ton!”

Viewers shared that this Chick-fil-A hack was their favorite hack that the family has shared so far.

“Y’all popped off with this one,” one viewer praised.

“I like the nugs better this is GENIUS,” a second raved.

“As a mama of 6 kids, I appreciate this hack SO MUCH!! Like $50 worth of appreciation,” a third raved.

“Going to have to do this. We love chick fil a, but $70 later, no thank you,” a fourth said.

