‘Can’t decide if I love the page or hate this page’: Family of 6 eats unlimited pancakes at IHOP for only $30—and they take breakfast to-go for the next morning

TikTok couple Callie and Josh Mileham (@themilehams) have discovered creative ways for their large family to eat out at places like Panda Express, Cheesecake Factory, and Chili’s without breaking the bank. In one of their latest videos, the Milehams, who have nearly 60,000 followers, head to IHOP. There, they each order unlimited pancakes.

The deal is just $5 per person. “We’re just gonna do all-you-can-eat pancakes,” Josh lets the server know in the TikTok. The video has received over 250,000 views.

After they are done with their meals, they each ask for a “refill” of pancakes to take to-go. Their plan is to eat the to-go pancakes the next morning for breakfast, further stretching out the deal. The total comes out to $32.46 for the whole family.

The unlimited pancake deal at IHOP lasts until Sept. 15.

Why do the Milehams receive criticism?

Viewers are conflicted. Some viewers felt that the family overpaid for the pancakes. “You could’ve bought a box of pancake mix and I would’ve been way cheaper. I don’t get it,” one said.

However, others understood the family paid for the dining experience—convenience and being able to eat out at a restaurant—not just the pancakes. “It is a smart way to go out but not spend an arm and a leg,” one viewer applauded.

“I can’t decide if I love the page or hate this page,” a third said.

Their hacks, that they share with their large following, has received both criticism and praise online. Critics believe they are underfeeding their children, while supporters of the Milehams are thankful for the meal ideas during trying times.

They often share one or a few meals when dining out. Callie previously told the Daily Dot that if each kid orders their own meal, they usually don’t finish their food. And that means a whole lot of food goes to waste. She assured the Daily Dot that her family is eating enough, saving money, and also not letting food go to waste.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Milehams via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to IHOP via press email.

