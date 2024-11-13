‘Clay bar before it gets worse’: Woman tries to spray-paint emblem on Chevrolet truck. Then she realizes she made a huge mistake

A woman showed the potential pitfalls of DIY car paint jobs in a viral TikTok that garnered over 5.9 million views.

Nashy (@justanashy) recorded the aftermath of trying to paint the logo of her black Chevrolet pink. What she didn’t account for, unfortunately, was overspray.

The video begins with Nashy covering her mouth with her hand. She writes in a text overlay, “I just [expletive] up my car.”

She flips the camera around to show a series of magazine and coupon papers stuck to her vehicle. It was her apparent effort to avoid getting spray paint on the logo’s surrounding areas.

The Chevrolet logo on the back of her truck bed has pink paint on it.

However, as she pans her camera lens to the right, she reveals collateral paint damage. Bits of pink are splattered on the truck itself.

“I was just trying to be cutesy,” she adds in a caption for the post.

Ultimately, however, she ended up ruining her truck’s paint job.

Nail polish remover

Several folks recommended various fixes.

“USE NAIL POLISH REMOVER, I KNOW IT SOUNDS WEIRD BUT ISTG IT COMES OFF!” one said.

Sell Your Car 2 Jack, a local car buyer, noted in a blog post that nail polish is indeed an effective method of removing “spray paint or graffiti” from a vehicle.

The car buyer states that “any brand non-acetone nail polish remover” can be used. However, it also notes that folks who choose this method should be very careful with their approach.

Rubbing the nail polish remover “very gently” should do the trick to remove any unwanted spray paint.

Furthermore, a Redditor who posted to the site’s r/LifeProTips sub also recommended this method. “Use nail polish remover to remove another car’s paint and tree sap off of your car,” they shared.

Other commenters who responded to this post, like Sell Your Car 2 Jack, suggested follow-up steps as well. Upon using the nail polish remover, it is recommended that folks apply a clear coat or wax to their cars. That’s because nail polish remover will inevitably strip the top coat from the vehicle.

Clay bars?

Another commenter who replied to Nashy’s video urged her to use a “clay bar before it gets worse.” Sell Your Car 2 Jack also touts this method as an effective spray paint remover. The website recommends this specific kit. However, there are many reputable clay bars being sold online.

According to Jack, these bars “work very well and [aren’t] harsh to your paint.” Furthermore, like the nail polish remover technique, folks should wax their cars afterwards. Again, this should be done to preserve the car’s original paint job.

The LearnAutoBodyDIY YouTube account detailed how to use a clay bar in order to remove overspray on a vehicle. In the video, they showed off a tan SUV. While painting the car’s wheel well black, like Nashy, they experienced some overspray. In the clip, they film themselves washing the affected areas of their vehicle with soap and water. Next, they use the clay bar to gently rub against the oversprayed section. Bit by bit, the flecks of paint started to come off.

One commenter asked Nashy why she didn’t just take the Chevrolet logo off prior to painting. However, the TikToker explained that the car’s previous owner glued it stuck to the vehicle’s grill.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nashy for comment.

