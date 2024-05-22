‘You’ve eaten a ton of jarlic but just didn’t know it’: Chef says she uses jarred garlic over fresh. It’s more common than you think

Typically, one might think that, to make the best meals, one must only use the freshest ingredients.

However, this is often easier said than done. With food prices lingering at their recent highs—and expecting to increase in the coming year—it’s understandable that some are trying to find ways to cook fresh meals at home without breaking the bank.

This can sometimes involve including a few frozen items in a dish; for example, many internet users have stressed the validity of incorporating frozen fish into one’s diet.

That said, one method that some balk at is using jarred garlic in place of fresh garlic—but, according to chef and TikTok user @swcw1409, they really shouldn’t.

Why you should have jarred garlic in your kitchen

In a video with over 271,000 views, the TikToker says that there’s an “odd sort of elitism with like certain foods,” using jarred garlic, or “jarlic,” as an example.

“Most restaurants, from fast food all the way up to hotels and things like that, will use jarlic,” she says.

“I went to culinary school, I taught cultural foods and food science at a university—like, jarlic is fine,” she continues. “You will, 9 times out of 10, not notice the difference.”

As for why people have an aversion to using jarred garlic, she chalks some of the reasons up to “a snobbish elitism that doesn’t need to exist.”

“We don’t need to be putting barriers and pressure on people over whether they use fresh or jarred garlic,” she states. “Like, that’s ridiculous.”

The difference between jarred and fresh garlic

While jarred and fresh garlic may appear similar, AllRecipes notes that jarred garlic is less aromatic and flavorful than its fresh counterpart.

“Garlic in a jar is way less flavorful than its au naturale counterpart, and is sealed up with preservatives you’re not gonna find in a fresh head,” writes author Corey Williams.

However, this is not a sign to refrain from using it entirely. Instead, some recipes must simply be adapted to accommodate this difference in strength and flavor.

Experts say that a half teaspoon of jarred garlic equals one fresh clove, but someone using jarred garlic may have to employ a bit of trial and error to figure out which amount is right for their recipe.

In the comments section, many users supported the TikToker’s advocacy for jarred garlic.

“Never giving up my jarlic,” said a user.

“I like slicing fresh garlic into very thin coins and sautéing them until theyre crispy, but if you’re just making a quick dinner or putting it into something you cant see, it couldnt matter less,” added another.

“I love Garlic, Jarlic, Garlic powder, frozen garlic… I’m a garlic lover in general & I will listen to no Garlic/jarlic slander,” shared a third.

