“Sis I hope you contacted a lawyer and didn’t just immediately settle for a new car…”: Woman gets hit by a FedEx 18-wheeler. Then she shows off the car FedEx gave her

A woman who says she was hit by a FedEx 18-wheeler while driving said the company gave her a new car—presumably as compensation. However, some viewers believe she got a raw deal.

Caroline (@cvpcvpcvp) uploaded footage of the accident’s aftermath to her TikTok account. She also showed off her new ride in other videos.

In one TikTok that’s garnered over 405,000 views, she explains where her new vehicle came from.

“If you’re wondering where this car came from. I got hit by a FedEx 18-wheeler. And FedEx got me this,” she says.

The vehicle, according to a different video, appears to be a Jeep.

Pay day

Some people view getting hit by a corporation’s vehicle as a form of hitting the lottery—as long as one survives and is uninjured.

Oftentimes, big corporations will settle out of court with these types of legal claims. In fact, there are law firms, not-so-affectionately referred to as “ambulance chasers,” that specialize in these kinds of disputes.

Seth Rogen’s character in Knocked Up lived a very carefree, do-nothing lifestyle. This was attributed to the fact that he was living off of the money he made after being hit by a delivery truck at a young age.

According to the Lawsuit Information Center, securing compensation for “commercial…accident” cases “more often than not have higher settlement values compared to standard car accident claims.”

Users had mixed reactions to seeing Caroline’s post about her new car. Several thought that she got a raw deal from the accident, as they thought her vehicle was downgraded. “Did you go from a mercedes to a Jeep?!” one penned.

Someone else echoed the above-mentioned thought, writing, “a Benz to a jeep….an angel has lost its wings.”

“I would’ve been mad it’s not even an overland,” another penned.

One TikToker thought that Caroline’s negotiating skills left much to be desired. “No way you got in an accident with a FedEx driver and you bargained for a Jeep,” another said.

“Sis I hope you contacted a lawyer and didn’t just immediately settle for a new car…” another said.

FedEx collision payouts

Lawsuit Information Center specifically listed FedEx as a prime candidate for large settlements in the case of an accident. Of course, that’s if FedEx is ruled at fault for the collision. According to the Lawsuit Information Center’s assessment, the brand’s larger vehicles and massive fleet size are a recipe for defendant empathy—and, presumably, big bucks. “No one on a jury feels guilty about awarding millions against a massive corporation like FedEx,” the website claims.

Moreover, the legal team of Block, O’Toole, & Murphy shared a list of all the FedEx settlements they were able to secure for clients. And the settlement amount is usually in the millions.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Caroline and FedEx via email for further comment.

